Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Android 12 rollout for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G begins on US carriers

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Android 12 rollout for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G begins on US carriers
Samsung's software developers and testers have certainly been keeping busy this holiday season, working hard on stabilizing and optimizing their Android 12-based One UI 4.0 goodie packs for everything from the Galaxy S21 family to the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra.

That's a huge list of phones whose owners in select markets around the world can already choose to leave Android 11 behind, and to highlight the superior stability of the latest updates internationally rolling out to the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, those two devices are finally joining the Android 12 party on their first US carrier.

Somewhat unexpectedly for some but completely unsurprisingly for folks who've been keeping a close eye on its software support efforts for Galaxy handsets in recent years, said carrier just so happens to be the nation's largest by subscribers.

That's right, it's time for Verizon-using Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G owners to rejoice, connect to a Wi-Fi network, and load up that battery before checking if the newest system update, containing December 2021 security patches and a looooong list of Android 12 tweaks and enhancements, is available for an over-the-air download and installation.


Since said (hopefully) stable update appears to have been released at some point on Tuesday, December 28, you absolutely should not panic if you find you're stuck with Android 11 for the time being. That situation will undoubtedly change in a matter of days if not hours, at which point you'll be ready to embrace all the neat One UI 4.0 stuff highlighted in the promotional videos embedded above and below.

We're talking improved overall performance, as well as many specific upgrades spanning areas as diverse as privacy, camera capabilities, widgets, and proprietary Samsung Keyboard and Internet apps.


If you're a T-Mobile or AT&T subscriber rocking one of the two 2021-released foldables, we wouldn't be too concerned about potentially having to wait very long to get on the same bandwagon as Verizon customers. If history is any indication, we're talking a couple of weeks, days, or even hours before the love is spread across the three major US wireless service providers.

The same should happen in the relatively near future for last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 lineups (FE model included), but it would probably take a belated Christmas miracle for any of those devices to take the official Android 12 with One UI 4.0 leap by the end of 2021 on any US carriers.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless