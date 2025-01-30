T-Mobile quietly kicked off a killer Galaxy Tab S10+ deal with that bonkers Galaxy S25+ launch promo

Galaxy Tab S10





This is obviously a 5G-enabled variant of the smaller of the two This is obviously a 5G-enabled variant of the smaller of the two iPad Pro (2024) alternatives Samsung brought to market just a few months ago, so you'd normally need to pay a whopping $1,149.99 for it. But for an undoubtedly limited time, you can activate a new line on a "qualifying" tablet plan at America's fastest-growing wireless service provider and save $575 with virtually no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $575 $1149 99 $575 off (50%) Wi-Fi + Cellular Connectivity, 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included, Monthly Installment Plan and New Service Line Required Buy at T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $286 off (26%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Platinum Silver Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





As is often the case with these types of deals, you will have to buy the Galaxy Tab S10 + 5G with 256GB storage on a monthly payment plan and accept that massive discount in the form of $23.96 credits applied to your bill over a period of two years.

That will leave you on the hook for monthly payments of only $6.04... after coughing up $429.99 upfront, which feels like a very small price to pay for such a gargantuan device with an amazingly thin body made from super-premium metal and glass, as well as a hefty 10,090mAh battery and 12GB RAM under the hood.





Android 14 on the software side of things, at least for the time being. A stable The Tab S10 Plus , mind you, also includes a handy S Pen out the box as standard while runningon the software side of things, at least for the time being. A stable Android 15 update is undoubtedly right around the corner, followed by six (!!!) other OS promotions down the line.





Galaxy Tab S10 + can definitely make a lot of hardcore Samsung fans and general Android enthusiasts extremely happy without costing them an arm, leg, or kidney. It's hard to find anything wrong with what's clearly one of the best tablets money can buy right now, especially at a reduced price of under $600. Together with a free Galaxy S25 Plus , the+ can definitely make a lot of hardcore Samsung fans and general Android enthusiasts extremely happy without costing them an arm, leg, or kidney.





T-Mobile subscriber and don't want to become one to take advantage of these incredible offers either, you can always head over to Amazon.com and order a Wi-Fi-only 512GB variant of the Of course, if you're not asubscriber and don't want to become one to take advantage of these incredible offers either, you can always head over to Amazon.com and order a Wi-Fi-only 512GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S10 + at a decent 26 percent discount. That's not as large as 50 percent, but it has even fewer strings attached. Namely, zero.