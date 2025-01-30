T-Mobile quietly kicked off a killer Galaxy Tab S10+ deal with that bonkers Galaxy S25+ launch promo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
I'm not sure if T-Mobile failed to properly advertise its latest Galaxy Tab S10+ offer or if we were all too busy drooling over the "Un-carrier's" outrageous Galaxy S25+ launch deal to notice, but Samsung's 2024-released 12.4-inch powerhouse can be had at a 50 percent discount with no trade-in, and if you like Android tablets with high-end specifications, you have to consider a purchase here.
This is obviously a 5G-enabled variant of the smaller of the two iPad Pro (2024) alternatives Samsung brought to market just a few months ago, so you'd normally need to pay a whopping $1,149.99 for it. But for an undoubtedly limited time, you can activate a new line on a "qualifying" tablet plan at America's fastest-growing wireless service provider and save $575 with virtually no strings attached.
As is often the case with these types of deals, you will have to buy the Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G with 256GB storage on a monthly payment plan and accept that massive discount in the form of $23.96 credits applied to your bill over a period of two years.
That will leave you on the hook for monthly payments of only $6.04... after coughing up $429.99 upfront, which feels like a very small price to pay for such a gargantuan device with an amazingly thin body made from super-premium metal and glass, as well as a hefty 10,090mAh battery and 12GB RAM under the hood.
The Tab S10 Plus, mind you, also includes a handy S Pen out the box as standard while running Android 14 on the software side of things, at least for the time being. A stable Android 15 update is undoubtedly right around the corner, followed by six (!!!) other OS promotions down the line.
It's hard to find anything wrong with what's clearly one of the best tablets money can buy right now, especially at a reduced price of under $600. Together with a free Galaxy S25 Plus, the Galaxy Tab S10+ can definitely make a lot of hardcore Samsung fans and general Android enthusiasts extremely happy without costing them an arm, leg, or kidney.
Of course, if you're not a T-Mobile subscriber and don't want to become one to take advantage of these incredible offers either, you can always head over to Amazon.com and order a Wi-Fi-only 512GB variant of the Galaxy Tab S10+ at a decent 26 percent discount. That's not as large as 50 percent, but it has even fewer strings attached. Namely, zero.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
30 Jan, 2025T-Mobile quietly kicked off a killer Galaxy Tab S10+ deal with that bonkers Galaxy S25+ launch promo
27 Jan, 2025Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
23 Jan, 2025These Samsung tablets are all heavily discounted right now, but only two deserve your attention
21 Jan, 2025The high-class Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra gets a maximum $400 discount at Best Buy The best Galaxy Tab S10+ deal to date slashes $265 off Samsung's 12.4-inch giant with 512GB storage
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: