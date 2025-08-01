At 30% off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is budget champ you don't want to miss
Budget-friendly, with productivity features and an S Pen in the box, the Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a hot pick at $120 off.
Wondering which budget Samsung tablet to get right now? Well, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a nice choice, but it doesn't support the S Pen, which might be a drawback for some users. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), on the other hand, not only supports Samsung’s stylus but also comes with it right in the box. The best part? It's 30% off at Amazon right now!
Now, while the slate dropped even further this Prime Day in July, this deal is still worth checking out. After all, this is the first serious discount we've seen after last month's shopping spree. That said, the $120 discount will probably expire soon, so you might want to act fast to save the most.
Performance-wise, this buddy offers a great everyday experience. You can expect daily tasks to run smoothly, thanks to the Exynos 1280 chip. Plus, it supports Samsung DeX, so you can enjoy a more desktop-like experience when needed. And with two Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, audio quality is just as impressive.
So, what do you think? If the Tab S6 Lite (2024) checks enough boxes to meet your everyday needs, now's your chance to save $120. Just keep in mind that this 30% discount won't stay up for too long.
This Android tablet certainly can't compete with flagship models, but it's not trying to, either. Suited for those seeking reliability at an affordable price, the slate features a 10.4-inch display with a 1200x2000 resolution, delivering a decent visual experience. One downside here is the rather modest 60Hz refresh rate, but unless you've been using a premium device, you probably won't mind it.
Rounding things out is a long-lasting battery. Samsung has integrated a 7,040mAh battery, which should last up to 14 hours per charge — more than enough to get you through a full day. All of that is enveloped in a sleek metal design that's easy to carry around. It's slim and lightweight enough to accompany you everywhere you go.
