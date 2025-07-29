$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The well-rounded Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB storage is deeply discounted for a limited time

One of the best mid-range Android tablets around is on sale at a virtually unbeatable price with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a full manufacturer warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Released almost two years ago, the Galaxy Tab A9+ mid-ranger looks long overdue for a sequel in many ways. In other ways, however, this is still one of the best Android tablets around, especially when sold at a nice discount, which is more often than not nowadays. 

Of course, not all deals are created equal, and the same actually goes for Galaxy Tab A9 Plus variants. At the time of this writing, for instance, you can get the 64GB storage configuration at $60 under its $219.99 list price on Amazon or opt for a 128 gig model marked down by $80 from $269.99 at Woot.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

$189 99
$269 99
$80 off (30%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color, Brand-New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

$60 off (27%)
Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color
Buy at Amazon

Whether you consider yourself a digital hoarder or not, my personal recommendation would be to take advantage of the latter offer, which just so happens to be labeled as a "clearance" affair. That almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to do that before Woot runs out of inventory, which could definitely happen earlier than the promotion's listed August 11 expiration date.

In addition to double the internal storage space, these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Tab A9+ units sold by Woot at $189.99 a pop with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included also pack twice as much memory as that slightly cheaper version mentioned above. 

We're talking no less than 8 gigs of RAM, which is pretty rare to get from a sub-$200 tablet right now. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus doesn't look half bad on the outside either, with relatively narrow screen borders and a super-skinny 6.9mm profile, not to mention a large, reasonably sharp, and smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable 11-inch TFT LCD panel squeezed into a decently lightweight body.

Under the hood, this affordable bad boy hides a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 7,040mAh battery in addition to the aforementioned 8GB RAM count, which is clearly not too shabby for 190 bucks either. Granted, you're definitely not looking at a Galaxy Tab S10 FE-grade threat for Apple's best iPads here, but the value proposition is virtually impossible to beat... if you hurry.

Adrian Diaconescu
