The Galaxy Tab A9+ still shines with a decent Amazon discount

Galaxy Tab A9+ in Graphite on a white background.
Prime Day came and went, sweeping its epic Galaxy Tab A9+ discount. After the July event, the Samsung tablet was going for 23% off its original price. However, Amazon has now dropped the price a bit further, making it harder to pass up. Right now, the device is going for 27% off in its base storage version, bringing it just under the $160 mark.

Galaxy Tab A9+: Get for 27% off at Amazon

$60 off (27%)
The Galaxy Tab A9+ is once again stealing the show at Amazon. Right now, the budget tablet is 27% off in Graphite, making it way cheaper than usual. This is the 64GB variant; 128GB models get significantly less appealing discounts right now.
Buy at Amazon

Granted, Prime Day saw the ~$220 device drop by 40%, but the current promo is still quite exciting. For one thing, you won't find it $60 cheaper at the Samsung Store, Best Buy, or even Walmart. If you missed out during Amazon's summer savings event, this is your next best chance to grab this Android tablet at a serious discount.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ certainly can't compete with the Tab S10 series or the Tab S10 FE, but it's still one of the best budget tablets. It's slim, durable, and lightweight, with an 11-inch 90Hz display that's ideal for browsing, streaming, or casual use.

The Android tablet is perfect for the entire family, not just adults, too. With built-in Samsung Kids support, it doubles as a safe and reliable place for kids to learn and play.

Under the hood, you've got a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which promises more than enough horsepower for an enjoyable day-to-day experience. Sure, it won't give you insane multitasking potential, but it still handles everyday use without a hitch.

Rounding things out is a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, expandable storage options (up to 1TB), and a decent 7,040mAh battery that should last all day. As you can see, the Tab A9+ checks all the right boxes: sleek design, vibrant visuals, immersive sound, and decent performance.

Frankly, what more could you need from a sub-$160 tablet? Get the Galaxy Tab A9+ at Amazon in one of two available colors and save $60 while it lasts.

