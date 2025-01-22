T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
If I were to pick my favorite thing about the newly unveiled Galaxy S25 family of ultra-high-end smartphones, that would probably be the unchanged pricing structure over last year's S24 trio. Contrary to a long string of recent rumors, the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are just as affordable (or as costly) as their predecessors, and at first glance, their launch deals look pretty familiar as well.
But that's only if you don't consider T-Mobile's exclusive promotion, which handily beats everything Samsung, Verizon, and AT&T are offering for at least one specific group of early S25 series buyers. I'm talking about those of you looking to get rid of an existing device in less-than-perfect condition.
That's right, Magenta is ready to slash an incredible $1,000 off the list price of any Galaxy S25 family member with the trade-in of "any" broken phone. And seeing as how the Galaxy S25 Plus just so happens to normally start at $999.99, that means you can get the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered 6.7-incher for free with almost no effort (in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration).
The same obviously goes for the "vanilla" Galaxy S25, which typically costs $799.99 and up, while the state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra colossus can be yours starting at $299.99 as part of this totally bonkers and unrivaled promotion.
Because nothing in life is ever that simple, you will need to meet an important condition in addition to trading in a broken (or functional) phone to score a $1,000 S25 series discount, but that's not particularly inconvenient either. Namely, you have to have or be willing to sign up for a pricey Go5G Next plan.
T-Mo customers on slightly more affordable Go5G Plus plans, meanwhile, need to trade in an "eligible" device in "working" condition to get the same deal, which is also pretty enticing. There's also the possibility of settling for a slightly lower $800 discount on a Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra model of your choice with a new Go5G Plus or Go5G Next line or a "working" device trade-in and a new line on "most" other plans.
Finally, a working device trade-in on Go5G or "most plans" unaccompanied by the opening of a new line can secure you a $500 S25 series discount, which is... also not bad. Not when you consider that we're talking about quite possibly the best Android phones money can buy in early 2025, which you're free to pre-order from T-Mobile (and a bunch of other places) today ahead of a proper nationwide release on February 7.
