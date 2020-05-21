T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile boasts gigabit milestone paving the way for wide-scale high-speed 5G service

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 21, 2020, 8:23 AM
T-Mobile boasts gigabit milestone paving the way for wide-scale high-speed 5G service
While gigabit speeds have been theoretically attainable in the US long before 5G became a commercial reality, it's still not easy to break the 1Gbps barrier in real-life use on a casual stroll around town. 

Granted, Verizon and AT&T's mmWave-based 5G networks, the latter of which is marketed as 5G+ to not be confused with the carrier's low-band 5G service and its controversial 5G Evolution signal, are capable of delivering much higher top speeds than a gigabit per second both in theory and in reality. But said reality is only... real in tiny parts of large cities, and the blazing fast high-band signal can be easily blocked by buildings, trees, and even people.

In contrast, Sprint's mid-band 5G signal is not hindered by such obstacles, traveling pretty far although not quite as far as T-Mobile's nationwide low-band technology. Together, many industry pundits and market analysts had expected these two to strike the perfect balance between coverage and speed, and while "New T-Mobile's" integration efforts are barely getting started, the early tests are considerably more encouraging than anyone could have anticipated.

Who knew mid-band 5G could be so fast?


After announcing the long overdue completion of a merger that was almost two years in the making last month, T-Mo quickly deployed Sprint's mid-band spectrum in Philadelphia and New York City. Obviously, the network combination is far from completed and the user experience should be further improved in the next weeks and months, but believe it or not, 1 Gigabit/s speeds are already available in NYC... on mid-band 5G.


That psychological barrier came tumbling down in recent speed tests conducted by at least two different people, including one non-T-Mobile-employee. Of course, it's safe to assume average speeds are in fact significantly lower than that in Manhattan, where these results were recorded. In addition to that, the real-life numbers are likely to drop as more and more users start connecting to the budding network.


But this remains a monumental achievement on T-Mobile's part, far exceeding what Sprint was able to squeeze out of its mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum. We're talking a soon-to-be-discontinued network with an average nationwide 5G download speed of a little over 110 Mbps between January 31 and April 30, according to an in-depth OpenSignal report published just yesterday.

The same report produced an average score of more than 500 Mbps for Verizon, but Big Red's 5G network still has a huge availability problem that can only be solved by massively reducing those mind-blowing speeds.

Plenty of room for improvement in some places


Meanwhile, T-Mobile's 5G speeds are... frankly embarrassing in many cities (not to mention rural areas), but with the help of mid-band technology, it looks like those scores might increase by a lot more than previously expected.


In case you're wondering, yes, Magenta's incredible feat was achieved without employing any mmWave spectrum, which is the core of Verizon's flawed 5G strategy while sitting at the top of New T-Mobile's so-called "layer cake." Said "cake" will be gradually served to NYC residents in the next weeks, which guarantees even higher download speeds in certain parts of "The Big Apple."

More importantly, T-Mobile's amazing (and amazingly early) work integrating Sprint's mid-band 5G spectrum makes the dream of an ultra-high-speed cellular network for the masses suddenly feel like a realistic short-term hope in the US. We're still talking many months, possibly years here, but it's definitely nice to see exceptional download speeds are not synonymous with mmWave technology.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless