T-Mobile sweetens its free iPhone 12 5G deal by taking trade-ins out of the equation

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Obviously, nothing beats a free phone, especially one that just so happens to be among the best phones money can buy right now, but if you don't like trade-in deals or simply have nothing (good) to ditch in favor of a new device, you'll probably love T-Mo's tweaked iPhone 12 promotion.





This will let you get the 2020-released 6.1-inch handset or its diminutive sibling at $0 after monthly bill credits with an "eligible" number port-in, a new line of service on a Magenta Max plan, and of course, a purchase on a two-year monthly installment plan.





While that may sound like a lot of strings attached, $830 is also a lot of money to save on a 5G-enabled device with a Super Retina XDR OLED display, dual rear-facing camera system, and Apple A14 Bionic processor in tow.





The 5.4 -inch iPhone 12 mini carries pretty much the same specifications as its non-Pro brother, normally fetching $730, which you can save in full if you so choose without trading anything in.





and trade in an "eligible" device in "good" condition. The higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max 5G are also on sale starting at $0 at T-Mobile at the time of this writing, but only if you're willing to meet all of the aforementioned special requirementstrade in an "eligible" device in "good" condition.





Before pulling the trigger, of course, you should keep in mind that the all-inclusive Magenta Max plan doesn't come cheap, starting at $85 a month for one line of unlimited everything, from "premium" data to 4K UHD streaming and 40GB high-speed mobile hotspot data.







