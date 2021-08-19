Notifications
T-Mobile iOS Apple Deals 5G

T-Mobile sweetens its free iPhone 12 5G deal by taking trade-ins out of the equation

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile sweetens its free iPhone 12 5G deal by taking trade-ins out of the equation
Just in case T-Mobile's top postpaid and prepaid offers unveiled around a month ago didn't feel compelling enough to make it on your list of the best back to school deals available this year, the "Un-carrier" has incredibly managed to outdo itself.

Obviously, nothing beats a free phone, especially one that just so happens to be among the best phones money can buy right now, but if you don't like trade-in deals or simply have nothing (good) to ditch in favor of a new device, you'll probably love T-Mo's tweaked iPhone 12 promotion.

This will let you get the 2020-released 6.1-inch handset or its diminutive sibling at $0 after monthly bill credits with an "eligible" number port-in, a new line of service on a Magenta Max plan, and of course, a purchase on a two-year monthly installment plan.

While that may sound like a lot of strings attached, $830 is also a lot of money to save on a 5G-enabled device with a Super Retina XDR OLED display, dual rear-facing camera system, and Apple A14 Bionic processor in tow.

Apple iPhone 12

5G, 64GB, Various Colors, Port-In and New Line Required

$35 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$34 59
Buy at T-Mobile

Apple iPhone 12 mini

5G, 64GB, Various Colors, Port-In and New Line Required

$30 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$30 42
Buy at T-Mobile

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini carries pretty much the same specifications as its non-Pro brother, normally fetching $730, which you can save in full if you so choose without trading anything in.

The higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max 5G are also on sale starting at $0 at T-Mobile at the time of this writing, but only if you're willing to meet all of the aforementioned special requirements and trade in an "eligible" device in "good" condition.

Before pulling the trigger, of course, you should keep in mind that the all-inclusive Magenta Max plan doesn't come cheap, starting at $85 a month for one line of unlimited everything, from "premium" data to 4K UHD streaming and 40GB high-speed mobile hotspot data. 

If that seems a little steep, the good news is that T-Mobile has a long history of throwing free lines at everyone on a frequent basis, so your monthly bill could begin to feel pretty affordable just one or two years down the line.

Apple iPhone 12 Review
featured
featured
Apple iPhone 12 Review
Jun 21, 2021, 7:10 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Apple iPhone 12 mini review: min-maxing it the Apple way
featured
featured
Apple iPhone 12 mini review: min-maxing it the Apple way
Nov 14, 2020, 1:34 PM, by Preslav Kateliev
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: biggest differences expected so far
vs
vs
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: biggest differences expected so far
Jul 13, 2021, 7:42 AM, by Victor Hristov
iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 12 Mini: what we know so far
vs
vs
iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 12 Mini: what we know so far
Aug 05, 2021, 8:25 AM, by Victor Hristov

Related phones

Apple iPhone 12 specs
Apple iPhone 12 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.3
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile $730 Special BestBuy $829 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
Apple iPhone 12 mini specs
Apple iPhone 12 mini specs
Review
9.0
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile $530 Special BestBuy $730 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

