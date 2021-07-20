Free iPhone 12 5G headlines T-Mobile back to school deals

















While we might have to wait a couple more days for the terms and conditions to be detailed in full, history suggests the list of devices eligible for the aforementioned maximum trade-in value will be quite lengthy, possibly including models as old as the iPhone 8 , 8 Plus, and X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9, LG V50, and OnePlus 7





In addition to up to four, yes, four gratis (or heavily discounted) iPhone 12 5G-series devices (with four different lines of service), new and existing T-Mobile subscribers can also get half off any family line on Magenta Max, Magenta, and Essentials plans.





That includes lines number three through eight, which means that you'll be charged as little as $10 a month for adding a line of unlimited everything (yes, even 5G data). As usual, T-Mobile is therefore leaping one step ahead of arch-rival AT&T in terms of both wireless service and hardware value, while Verizon... has yet to officially join the back-to-school war this year.





School is almost in session, and this time around, there's actually a decent chance both students and teachers will be able to leave their houses every day and participate in physical classes as they used to do before the pandemic changed all of our lives.