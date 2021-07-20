Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

T-Mobile iOS Apple Deals Wireless service 5G

Free iPhone 12 5G headlines T-Mobile back to school deals

Adrian Diaconescu
School is almost in session, and this time around, there's actually a decent chance both students and teachers will be able to leave their houses every day and participate in physical classes as they used to do before the pandemic changed all of our lives.

One of the great things you may have eagerly expected to return to "normal" are the very compelling back to school deals of the top US wireless service providers, with T-Mobile following AT&T's example today to put the spotlight on the iPhone 12 series, as well as the "Un-carrier's" value-packed Magenta Max plan.

Unsurprisingly, you'll need the latter to get the former for free starting Friday, July 23. Both new and existing T-Mo customers will qualify for a complimentary 5G-enabled 6.1-inch handset (or $830 off the pricier iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max) with 24 monthly bill credits and an "eligible" trade-in.

If that happens to sound familiar, it's probably because T-Mobile ran a pretty much identical sale for Mother's Day a couple of months ago, essentially preparing to revive that unbeatable promotion after offering a slightly less attractive variation of it in the meantime.

While we might have to wait a couple more days for the terms and conditions to be detailed in full, history suggests the list of devices eligible for the aforementioned maximum trade-in value will be quite lengthy, possibly including models as old as the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9, LG V50, and OnePlus 7.

In addition to up to four, yes, four gratis (or heavily discounted) iPhone 12 5G-series devices (with four different lines of service), new and existing T-Mobile subscribers can also get half off any family line on Magenta Max, Magenta, and Essentials plans.

That includes lines number three through eight, which means that you'll be charged as little as $10 a month for adding a line of unlimited everything (yes, even 5G data). As usual, T-Mobile is therefore leaping one step ahead of arch-rival AT&T in terms of both wireless service and hardware value, while Verizon... has yet to officially join the back-to-school war this year.

Best T-Mobile deals right now
Jul 06, 2021, 5:00 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Best T-Mobile phones in 2021
Jul 05, 2021, 2:53 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Best T-Mobile prepaid and postpaid plans for you
Jul 08, 2021, 7:55 AM, by Preslav Kateliev, Georgi Zarkov
The best iPhone 12 price and deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, or unlocked
yesterday, 4:22 AM, by Iskra Petrova

