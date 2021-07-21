Check out the 'first and only' free prepaid 5G iPhone 12 mini deal





That's because you don't actually need any money to get the Apple A14 Bionic-based diminutive device from Magenta's prepaid subsidiary... once you trade in a qualifying smartphone, port in an existing number from a different carrier, and show a valid form of identification in a brick and mortar store.





That may sound like a whole lot of special requirements just to save $729.99 on a device no one really seems to want nowadays (not at its full retail price anyway), but the iPhone 12 mini 5G is a grossly underrated product that offers a pretty much unrivaled combination of stellar software support and impressive hardware... for $0.





We're talking the same aforementioned Apple -made flagship chipset as the rest of the iPhone 12 family, as well as two outstanding rear-facing cameras, a phenomenal-sounding audio system, and a stunning Super Retina XDR OLED display, all neatly tucked into a very compact, premium, and razor-thin body.









Keep in mind that Metro's freebie is set to kick off tomorrow, July 22, with the full details on the operator's eligible trade-ins undoubtedly available starting then in physical retail locations.





Your $729.99 discount will be offered in the form of a $580 "instant rebate" and a $150 virtual prepaid MasterCard, but before deciding to pull the trigger, it might be worth checking out T-Mo's own free non-mini iPhone 12 5G promotion this back to school season



