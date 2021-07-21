Check out the 'first and only' free prepaid 5G iPhone 12 mini deal

Check out the 'first and only' free prepaid 5G iPhone 12 mini deal0
That's because you don't actually need any money to get the Apple A14 Bionic-based diminutive device from Magenta's prepaid subsidiary... once you trade in a qualifying smartphone, port in an existing number from a different carrier, and show a valid form of identification in a brick and mortar store.
We're talking the same aforementioned Apple-made flagship chipset as the rest of the iPhone 12 family, as well as two outstanding rear-facing cameras, a phenomenal-sounding audio system, and a stunning Super Retina XDR OLED display, all neatly tucked into a very compact, premium, and razor-thin body.
Keep in mind that Metro's freebie is set to kick off tomorrow, July 22, with the full details on the operator's eligible trade-ins undoubtedly available starting then in physical retail locations.