Check out the 'first and only' free prepaid 5G iPhone 12 mini deal

That's because you don't actually need any money to get the Apple A14 Bionic-based diminutive device from Magenta's prepaid subsidiary... once you trade in a qualifying smartphone, port in an existing number from a different carrier, and show a valid form of identification in a brick and mortar store.





That may sound like a whole lot of special requirements just to save $729.99 on a device no one really seems to want nowadays (not at its full retail price anyway), but the iPhone 12 mini 5G is a grossly underrated product that offers a pretty much unrivaled combination of stellar software support and impressive hardware... for $0.





We're talking the same aforementioned Apple -made flagship chipset as the rest of the iPhone 12 family, as well as two outstanding rear-facing cameras, a phenomenal-sounding audio system, and a stunning Super Retina XDR OLED display, all neatly tucked into a very compact, premium, and razor-thin body.





And yes, these types of deals are fairly common among the top three US mobile network operators, occasionally getting even sweeter with no trade-in or port-in required , but according to T-Mobile , what you're looking at here is the "first and only" opportunity to score the iPhone 12 mini free of charge in the prepaid channel.





Keep in mind that Metro's freebie is set to kick off tomorrow, July 22, with the full details on the operator's eligible trade-ins undoubtedly available starting then in physical retail locations.





Your $729.99 discount will be offered in the form of a $580 "instant rebate" and a $150 virtual prepaid MasterCard, but before deciding to pull the trigger, it might be worth checking out T-Mo's own free non-mini iPhone 12 5G promotion this back to school season





The 5G-enabled iPhone 12 mini is far from the world's top-selling handset right now, but a hot new deal may have just made the unpopular 5.4 -inch powerhouse the all-around best Metro by T-Mobile phone money can buy in 2021