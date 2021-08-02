T-Mobile is offering yet another free line for both new and existing customers

T-Mobile is offering yet another free line for both new and existing customers0
That's because Magenta is only willing to throw in a customer's third line of wireless service at no charge this time around. That goes for both new and existing subscribers, with those in the former category having to activate at least three voice lines at once and folks from the latter group looking at adding a second paid line to their accounts and receive the third one for free.
What's truly outstanding about T-Mo's aptly named new "3rd Line Free" deal is that you can easily combine it with a bunch of other ongoing special offers to maximize your savings. That includes "all" current device promos, from the aforementioned iPhone 12 5G freebie to the recently expanded Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade program, and perhaps even more impressively, several "line-level service" deals as well.
That makes it kind of hard for AT&T and Verizon to keep up with T-Mo's predictably industry-leading subscriber growth rate, despite the former's best back to school headline-grabbing efforts and the latter's... killing of competition-matching deals?!