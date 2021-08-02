T-Mobile is offering yet another free line for both new and existing customers









That's because Magenta is only willing to throw in a customer's third line of wireless service at no charge this time around. That goes for both new and existing subscribers, with those in the former category having to activate at least three voice lines at once and folks from the latter group looking at adding a second paid line to their accounts and receive the third one for free.















In other words, you can get one of the best budget 5G phones around for free with any working trade-in, your third line of T-Mobile service also free, and on top of everything, a fourth line (and a fifth, sixth, seventh, and eight too if you want) at a 50 percent discount with the "Un-carrier's" back to school deal combined with this amazing new offer.







