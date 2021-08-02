Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
T-Mobile Deals

T-Mobile is offering yet another free line for both new and existing customers

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile is offering yet another free line for both new and existing customers
Who's ready for a killer new T-Mobile service deal? No, we're not talking about the latest round of absolutely insane prepaid promotions unveiled just last week... or the awesome postpaid back to school sale including free iPhone 12 5G units and half-off family lines kicked off the very week before that.

Instead, what we're looking at here is a good old fashioned free line affair with (almost) no strings attached. Yes, another one, although if you've already taken advantage of a similar promo (or ten) in the last year or so, you will definitely not meet the key eligibility criteria for this newest deal, available starting today, August 2.

That's because Magenta is only willing to throw in a customer's third line of wireless service at no charge this time around. That goes for both new and existing subscribers, with those in the former category having to activate at least three voice lines at once and folks from the latter group looking at adding a second paid line to their accounts and receive the third one for free.


What's truly outstanding about T-Mo's aptly named new "3rd Line Free" deal is that you can easily combine it with a bunch of other ongoing special offers to maximize your savings. That includes "all" current device promos, from the aforementioned iPhone 12 5G freebie to the recently expanded Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade program, and perhaps even more impressively, several "line-level service" deals as well.

In other words, you can get one of the best budget 5G phones around for free with any working trade-in, your third line of T-Mobile service also free, and on top of everything, a fourth line (and a fifth, sixth, seventh, and eight too if you want) at a 50 percent discount with the "Un-carrier's" back to school deal combined with this amazing new offer.

That makes it kind of hard for AT&T and Verizon to keep up with T-Mo's predictably industry-leading subscriber growth rate, despite the former's best back to school headline-grabbing efforts and the latter's... killing of competition-matching deals?!

Best T-Mobile deals right now
DEAL
DEAL
Best T-Mobile deals right now
7 hours ago, by Radoslav Minkov
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the big winner of this H1 2021 5G report might surprise you
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the big winner of this H1 2021 5G report might surprise you
8 hours ago, by Adrian Diaconescu
As more Americans embrace 5G, T-Mobile benefits as its Q2 results show
As more Americans embrace 5G, T-Mobile benefits as its Q2 results show
4 days ago, 8:17 PM, by Alan Friedman
Revised map allows T-Mobile subscribers to find its fast Ultra-Capacity mid-band 5G service
Revised map allows T-Mobile subscribers to find its fast Ultra-Capacity mid-band 5G service
Jul 29, 2021, 1:07 AM, by Alan Friedman
T-Mobile keeps sweeping the 5G awards as it continues its insanely fast network expansion
T-Mobile keeps sweeping the 5G awards as it continues its insanely fast network expansion
Jul 27, 2021, 1:46 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Best 5G phones 2021 on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or unlocked
Best 5G phones 2021 on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or unlocked
Jul 27, 2021, 8:48 AM, by Daniel Petrov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Preorder bonuses for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 - There's still time!
by Daniel Petrov,  5
Preorder bonuses for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 - There's still time!
The best mid-range phones to buy - updated August 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The best mid-range phones to buy - updated August 2021
Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features
Blackview BL5000 — world's first 5G rugged gaming smartphone, now $299.99
by Blackview,  0
Blackview BL5000 — world's first 5G rugged gaming smartphone, now $299.99
HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100
by Joshua Swingle,  1
HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100
Blurred vision - how smartphone image processing bends our reality
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Blurred vision - how smartphone image processing bends our reality
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless