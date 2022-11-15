Free Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 Pro, and more: these are T-Mobile's amazing early Black Friday 2022 deals









That might mean nothing at all or it could suggest even bigger (or at least simpler) discounts are coming on or around November 25. Until then, let's see exactly what we're dealing with here.

Free high-end phones, watches, and tablets: T-Mobile's early holiday promos are fire!





Before going any further, let's get the obvious out of the way really quickly. Yes, there are a lot of strings attached to almost all of the special offers the "Un-carrier" plans to launch later this week, and yes, you've definitely seen some of these hot new deals in the not-so-distant past in either this exact same form or a slightly different one.









Of course, that doesn't completely cancel out the appeal of a free Galaxy S22 (with trade-in), deeply discounted Z Fold 4 (same), ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 5 (with a new line of qualifying service), or gratis Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (same). That's not all T-Mo has prepared in the (early) Christmas gift department this year, with the full (first) list as follows:





Free Samsung Galaxy S22 5G with eligible device trade-in, monthly bill credits, and Magenta Max service;

"Up to" $800 off "other" Galaxy 5G smartphones (including the S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Z Flip 4, and Z Fold 4) with trade-in on a Magenta MAX plan;

"Up to" $400 off Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and more with trade-in and "almost" any other plan;

$49 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with new watch line (no trade-in needed);

Free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 when adding such a line (also no trade-in);

Free REVVL 6 5G and REVVL 6 Pro 5G with new line;

Free REVVL 6 with any trade-in (including broken devices and "dumb" phones);

Free SyncUP Kids Watch with new watch line;

Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with new service line;

$99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G when adding a new line (no trade-in again);

Free Franklin T10 hotspot with new line;

One line of unlimited 5G at Metro by T-Mobile for $40 with network switch;

Free Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Moto G 5G, REVVL 6 5G, TCL 30 XE 5G, and REVVL 6 Pro 5G with number port-in to Metro by T-Mobile (no trade-in);

TCL Tab 10 5G tablet - $49.99 "out the door", free with rebate on virtual prepaid Mastercard after three Metro by T-Mobile monthly payments and a new "qualifying" plan.

Not enough free stuff? Also check out these Apple deals at T-Mobile





Free iPhone 14 Pro on Magenta MAX with trade-in;

"Up to" $1000 off the entire iPhone 14 and 13 lineups with eligible device trade-in on Magenta MAX;

$500 iPhone 14 Pro (and "up to" $500 off other iPhone 14 devices and the iPhone 13 series) with trade-in on "most" consumer plans;

Free iPhone 14 with new line on "most" consumer plans and "eligible" device trade-in;

$700 off a second iPhone 14 or 13 with new service line (no trade-in)

Free AirPods Pro 2 (or $130 off other AirPods models) with iPhone 14 and 14 Plus purchases on Magenta MAX;

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) - $150 with 40mm case; $165 for 44mm variant with a new "qualifying" watch plan;

iPhone 11 - $49.99 upfront at Metro by T-Mobile with number port-in; free with rebate after three monthly payments with a new line (and valid ID) on an unlimited plan costing $60 a month.