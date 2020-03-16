T-Mobile AT&T Verizon LG Android

LG V60 ThinQ 5G launch date & pricing on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon announced

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 16, 2020, 12:03 PM
LG V60 ThinQ 5G launch date &amp; pricing on AT&amp;T, T-Mobile, Verizon announced
The LG V60 ThinQ was announced in late February without any launch date or pricing information. Three weeks later carrier partners AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have today announced their respective plans for the smartphone.

The LG V60 ThinQ starts at just $799.99


Those of you interested in the flagship will be pleased to hear that it’ll be available to purchase at the aforementioned carriers in the very near future. Shipments begin on Friday, March 20, at AT&T and T-Mobile while pre-orders for the Verizon model kick off on Thursday, March 26.

The LG V60 ThinQ is coming to T-Mobile with a snazzy BOGO deal which gives customers the chance to pick up one unit and receive another one for free with bill credits. If you only need on phone, it will be available in Classy White or Classy Blue for $799.99 or $33.34 per month.

Those of you interested in the unique Dual Screen accessory can also take advantage of the T-Mobile exclusive bundle in Classy Blue that will retail for $899.99 or $37.50. That represents a saving of $100 over purchasing the two separately.


AT&T hasn’t yet announced its pricing plans for the LG V60 ThinQ, although the unit on sale is understood to be identical to the one available through T-Mobile. Pricing should therefore remain the same.

In regards to Verizon, it has confirmed that the custom LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW variant designed to work with its 5G Ultra Wideband network will be available for $949.99 or $39.58/month on a 24-month device plan.

This package includes the Dual Screen accessory and is compatible with a BOGO promotion at the carrier.

What does the LG V60 ThinQ feature?


Powering the LG V60 ThinQ is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. This is accompanied by Android 10 and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Leading the way externally is a large 6.8-inch notched OLED display alongside a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The back of the phone is adorned by a horizontal camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative, and a Time-of-Fligth sensor.

LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
featured
featured
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
Feb 26, 2020, 10:11 AM, by Joshua Swingle
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
featured
featured
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
4 days ago, 11:50 AM, by Joshua Swingle
Apple's Tim Cook and Eddy Cue may have been exposed to coronavirus
Apple's Tim Cook and Eddy Cue may have been exposed to coronavirus
2 hours ago, by Joshua Swingle
AT&T's 5G network now covers 100 markets ... or parts of them
AT&T's 5G network now covers 100 markets ... or parts of them
30 min ago, by Cosmin Vasile

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless