LG V60 ThinQ 5G launch date & pricing on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon announced
The LG V60 ThinQ starts at just $799.99
Those of you interested in the flagship will be pleased to hear that it’ll be available to purchase at the aforementioned carriers in the very near future. Shipments begin on Friday, March 20, at AT&T and T-Mobile while pre-orders for the Verizon model kick off on Thursday, March 26.
Those of you interested in the unique Dual Screen accessory can also take advantage of the T-Mobile exclusive bundle in Classy Blue that will retail for $899.99 or $37.50. That represents a saving of $100 over purchasing the two separately.
AT&T hasn’t yet announced its pricing plans for the LG V60 ThinQ, although the unit on sale is understood to be identical to the one available through T-Mobile. Pricing should therefore remain the same.
In regards to Verizon, it has confirmed that the custom LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW variant designed to work with its 5G Ultra Wideband network will be available for $949.99 or $39.58/month on a 24-month device plan.
This package includes the Dual Screen accessory and is compatible with a BOGO promotion at the carrier.
What does the LG V60 ThinQ feature?
Powering the LG V60 ThinQ is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. This is accompanied by Android 10 and a massive 5,000mAh battery.
Leading the way externally is a large 6.8-inch notched OLED display alongside a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The back of the phone is adorned by a horizontal camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative, and a Time-of-Fligth sensor.