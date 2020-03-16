LG V60 ThinQ 5G launch date & pricing on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon announced

The LG V60 ThinQ starts at just $799.99

Those of you interested in the flagship will be pleased to hear that it’ll be available to purchase at the aforementioned carriers in the very near future. Shipments begin on Friday, March 20, at AT&T and T-Mobile while pre-orders for the Verizon model kick off on Thursday, March 26.The LG V60 ThinQ is coming to T-Mobile with a snazzy BOGO deal which gives customers the chance to pick up one unit and receive another one for free with bill credits. If you only need on phone, it will be available in Classy White or Classy Blue for $799.99 or $33.34 per month.Those of you interested in the unique Dual Screen accessory can also take advantage of the T-Mobile exclusive bundle in Classy Blue that will retail for $899.99 or $37.50. That represents a saving of $100 over purchasing the two separately.AT&T hasn’t yet announced its pricing plans for the LG V60 ThinQ, although the unit on sale is understood to be identical to the one available through T-Mobile. Pricing should therefore remain the same.In regards to Verizon, it has confirmed that the custom LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW variant designed to work with its 5G Ultra Wideband network will be available for $949.99 or $39.58/month on a 24-month device plan.This package includes the Dual Screen accessory and is compatible with a BOGO promotion at the carrier.