T-Mobile has the full Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at a $500 discount (with strings)
May 05, 2020, 3:55 AM
All you need to do is join T-Mobile on an "eligible" plan, agree to pay for your favorite member of the Galaxy S20 5G lineup in monthly installments, and just like that, you'll see monthly credits on your bill totaling 500 bucks after two years.
That means you're essentially looking at paying just $499.99 all in all for a 6.2-inch S20 variant with 5G support instead of coughing up its $999.99 regular price, while the 6.7-inch S20+ 5G and 6.9-inch S20 Ultra 5G will drop from $1199.99 and $1399.99 respectively to a significantly more reasonable $699.99 and $899.99.
Of course, that still doesn't make the Galaxy S20 Ultra what we'd traditionally consider a bargain, but believe it or not, the extravagant powerhouse seems to be selling in much higher numbers than its smaller brothers, so this deal is actually the most interesting one available at T-Mobile right now.
It's definitely worth highlighting that you can also shave $500 off the $1299.99 list price of the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G at Magenta, while the non-5G and non-Plus Note 10 variant is on sale at $475 less than usual. The 4G LTE-only Galaxy S10 and S10e are both available at 50 percent discounts, whereas the S10+ is curiously enough no longer sold by the nation's third-largest wireless service provider.
To be perfectly clear, all of these promotions require a network switch, marking T-Mo's latest aggressive attempt at poaching Verizon and AT&T customers to further boost a number that now includes Sprint subscribers as well.
Related phones
User Rating:
9.7
-
Display
6.2 inches
3200 x 1440 pixels
-
Camera
12 MP (Triple camera)
10 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, microSDXC
- Battery 4000 mAh
-
OS
Android 10
Samsung One UI
-
Display
6.7 inches
3200 x 1440 pixels
-
Camera
12 MP (Quad camera)
10 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, microSDXC
- Battery 4500 mAh
-
OS
Android 10
Samsung One UI
PhoneArena Rating:
8.9
User Rating:
9.4
-
Display
6.9 inches
3200 x 1440 pixels
-
Camera
108 MP (Quad camera)
40 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, microSDXC
- Battery 5000 mAh
-
OS
Android 10
Samsung One UI
-
Display
6.8 inches
3040 x 1440 pixels
-
Camera
12 MP (Quad camera)
10 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
- Storage 256GB, microSDXC
- Battery 4300 mAh
-
OS
Android 10
Samsung One UI
User Rating:
8.0
-
Display
6.3 inches
2280 x 1080 pixels
-
Camera
12 MP (Triple camera)
10 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
- Storage 256GB, not expandable
- Battery 3500 mAh
-
OS
Android 10
Samsung One UI
PhoneArena Rating:
9.0
User Rating:
9.0
-
Display
6.1 inches
3040 x 1440 pixels
-
Camera
12 MP (Triple camera)
10 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, microSDXC
- Battery 3400 mAh
-
OS
Android 10
Samsung One UI
PhoneArena Rating:
9.2
User Rating:
9.3
-
Display
5.8 inches
2280 x 1080 pixels
-
Camera
12 MP (Dual camera)
10 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, microSDXC
- Battery 3100 mAh
-
OS
Android 10
Samsung One UI