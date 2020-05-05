T-Mobile has the full Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at a $500 discount (with strings)

T-Mobile Samsung Android Deals 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 05, 2020, 3:55 AM
Samsung's somewhat unexpected trouble selling its newest ultra-high-end smartphone family in the US and around the world is already pretty well-documented, thanks to a whole bunch of market research firms and industry analysts, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that yet another major carrier is now running an extensive Galaxy S20 series sale.

This time around, we're talking about the nation's leading "Un-carrier", which is technically not able to match the very best deals recently offered by AT&T and Sprint on the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra. But it's still hard to argue with a $500 discount available for S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra purchases under some relatively simple and straightforward conditions.

All you need to do is join T-Mobile on an "eligible" plan, agree to pay for your favorite member of the Galaxy S20 5G lineup in monthly installments, and just like that, you'll see monthly credits on your bill totaling 500 bucks after two years.

Check out all the deals here



That means you're essentially looking at paying just $499.99 all in all for a 6.2-inch S20 variant with 5G support instead of coughing up its $999.99 regular price, while the 6.7-inch S20+ 5G and 6.9-inch S20 Ultra 5G will drop from $1199.99 and $1399.99 respectively to a significantly more reasonable $699.99 and $899.99. 

Of course, that still doesn't make the Galaxy S20 Ultra what we'd traditionally consider a bargain, but believe it or not, the extravagant powerhouse seems to be selling in much higher numbers than its smaller brothers, so this deal is actually the most interesting one available at T-Mobile right now.

It's definitely worth highlighting that you can also shave $500 off the $1299.99 list price of the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G at Magenta, while the non-5G and non-Plus Note 10 variant is on sale at $475 less than usual. The 4G LTE-only Galaxy S10 and S10e are both available at 50 percent discounts, whereas the S10+ is curiously enough no longer sold by the nation's third-largest wireless service provider.

To be perfectly clear, all of these promotions require a network switch, marking T-Mo's latest aggressive attempt at poaching Verizon and AT&T customers to further boost a number that now includes Sprint subscribers as well.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$820 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$160 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1100 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G View Full specs

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$899 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
Galaxy Note10 on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 5 Reviews
$490 Samsung Galaxy S10 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
$467 Samsung Galaxy S10e on
$430 Samsung Galaxy S10e on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

