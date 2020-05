T-Mobile has the full Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at a $500 discount (with strings)

All you need to do is join T-Mobile on an "eligible" plan, agree to pay for your favorite member of the Galaxy S20 5G lineup in monthly installments, and just like that, you'll see monthly credits on your bill totaling 500 bucks after two years.













That means you're essentially looking at paying just $499.99 all in all for a 6.2 -inch S20 variant with 5G support instead of coughing up its $999.99 regular price, while the 6.7-inch S20+ 5G and 6.9-inch S20 Ultra 5G will drop from $1199.99 and $1399.99 respectively to a significantly more reasonable $699.99 and $899.99.





Of course, that still doesn't make the Galaxy S20 Ultra what we'd traditionally consider a bargain, but believe it or not, the extravagant powerhouse seems to be selling in much higher numbers than its smaller brothers, so this deal is actually the most interesting one available at T-Mobile right now.









To be perfectly clear, all of these promotions require a network switch, marking T-Mo's latest aggressive attempt at poaching Verizon and AT&T customers to further boost a number that now includes Sprint subscribers as well





Samsung's somewhat unexpected trouble selling its newest ultra-high-end smartphone family in the US and around the world is already pretty well-documented , thanks to a whole bunch of market research firms and industry analysts , so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that yet another major carrier is now running an extensive Galaxy S20 series sale.