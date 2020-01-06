Android Sony Software updates

Android 10 is now rolling out to no less than four Sony smartphones

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 06, 2020, 6:14 AM

Sony has stopped being relevant in the global smartphone landscape a long time ago, but somehow, when it comes to software support in general and major Android updates in particular, the company remains a force to be reckoned with.

While the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 were not exactly the world's first handsets to make the stable jump to Android 10 about a month ago, we have to admit we're pretty impressed to see the new OS version already spreading to not one, not two, and not three, but four other Sony phones previously powered by the 9.0 Pie iteration of the most popular mobile software platform under the sun. 

Of these four high-end models, no less than three were originally released running Android 8.0 Oreo in early 2018, while the fourth came out several months later with Android 9.0 Pie pre-installed. We're talking about the fall 2018-released Sony Xperia XZ3 and the slightly older XZ2, XZ2 Premium, and XZ2 Compact, all of which were promised a couple of months ago official Android 10 promotions "early" this year.

Sony is sure delivering on that vague commitment, which makes us confident the newer but humbler Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will also follow suit before long in embracing all of Google's latest goodies aimed at improving gesture navigation, privacy controls, accessibility, camera versatility, data privacy, as well as the overall security and performance of Android devices from all major brands.

As always, it's important to remember these updates are rolled out in waves, so even though a fairly large number of Xperia XZ3, XZ2, XZ2 Premium, and XZ2 Compact owners in many markets around the world seem to have received the OTA goodie pack already, others may need to wait a little while longer before being able to join the Android 10 fun with a December security patch level on top.

