Android 10 is now rolling out to no less than four Sony smartphones

Sony is sure delivering on that vague commitment, which makes us confident the newer but humbler Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will also follow suit before long in embracing all of Google's latest goodies aimed at improving gesture navigation, privacy controls, accessibility, camera versatility, data privacy, as well as the overall security and performance of Android devices from all major brands.





XZ2, As always, it's important to remember these updates are rolled out in waves, so even though a fairly large number of Xperia XZ3 XZ2 Premium , and XZ2 Compact owners in many markets around the world seem to have received the OTA goodie pack already, others may need to wait a little while longer before being able to join the Android 10 fun with a December security patch level on top.





Sony has stopped being relevant in the global smartphone landscape a long time ago, but somehow, when it comes to software support in general and major Android updates in particular, the company remains a force to be reckoned with.