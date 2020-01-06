Android 10 is now rolling out to no less than four Sony smartphones
Of these four high-end models, no less than three were originally released running Android 8.0 Oreo in early 2018, while the fourth came out several months later with Android 9.0 Pie pre-installed. We're talking about the fall 2018-released Sony Xperia XZ3 and the slightly older XZ2, XZ2 Premium, and XZ2 Compact, all of which were promised a couple of months ago official Android 10 promotions "early" this year.
Sony is sure delivering on that vague commitment, which makes us confident the newer but humbler Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus will also follow suit before long in embracing all of Google's latest goodies aimed at improving gesture navigation, privacy controls, accessibility, camera versatility, data privacy, as well as the overall security and performance of Android devices from all major brands.
As always, it's important to remember these updates are rolled out in waves, so even though a fairly large number of Xperia XZ3, XZ2, XZ2 Premium, and XZ2 Compact owners in many markets around the world seem to have received the OTA goodie pack already, others may need to wait a little while longer before being able to join the Android 10 fun with a December security patch level on top.
