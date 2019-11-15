Sony finally reveals all Xperia phones eligible for Android 10 upgrades
Owners of Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, and Xperia XZ3 will receive Android 10 updates starting early 2020. Of course, no actual release dates have been revealed, so there's no telling which ones will get it first.
Sony does say that the updates will be rolled out in stages and that timing and availability will vary by market and carrier. The Japanese company will offer Android 10 updates to unlocked versions of these Xperia phones, but that's no guarantee that all carrier-bounded models will get it.
8 Comments
1. Busyboy
Posts: 737; Member since: Jan 07, 2015
posted on yesterday, 3:18 PM 2
2. jdajda
Posts: 6; Member since: Dec 07, 2016
posted on yesterday, 3:28 PM 1
3. User123456789
Posts: 1101; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on yesterday, 3:58 PM 1
4. User123456789
Posts: 1101; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on yesterday, 3:59 PM 0
5. Stormrider
Posts: 70; Member since: Aug 30, 2016
posted on yesterday, 4:58 PM 1
6. User123456789
Posts: 1101; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on yesterday, 5:42 PM 2
8. Feanor
Posts: 1415; Member since: Jun 20, 2012
posted on 1 hour ago 1
9. xedewam866
Posts: 9; Member since: 39 min ago
posted on 37 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):