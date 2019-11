Sony finally reveals all Xperia phones eligible for Android 10 upgrades

It's taken Sony a while to confirm which Xperia phones will receive the highly-anticipated Android 10 update, but the list is finally here and it's not too long. As expected, the Japanese company announced that its most recent smartphones, the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will be among the first to receive the Android 10 update this December.Before you get your hopes too high, we'd like to inform you that none of the other Xperia phones except those two mentioned above will receive the update this year. There are six other Xperia phones that Sony plans to upgrade to Android 10 in 2020, none of which really surprising.Owners of Xperia 10 Xperia XZ2 , Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium , and Xperia XZ3 will receive Android 10 updates starting early 2020. Of course, no actual release dates have been revealed, so there's no telling which ones will get it first.Sony does say that the updates will be rolled out in stages and that timing and availability will vary by market and carrier. The Japanese company will offer Android 10 updates to unlocked versions of these Xperia phones, but that's no guarantee that all carrier-bounded models will get it.