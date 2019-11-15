Android Sony Software updates

Sony finally reveals all Xperia phones eligible for Android 10 upgrades

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 15, 2019, 2:02 PM
Sony finally reveals all Xperia phones eligible for Android 10 upgrades
It's taken Sony a while to confirm which Xperia phones will receive the highly-anticipated Android 10 update, but the list is finally here and it's not too long. As expected, the Japanese company announced that its most recent smartphones, the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will be among the first to receive the Android 10 update this December.

Before you get your hopes too high, we'd like to inform you that none of the other Xperia phones except those two mentioned above will receive the update this year. There are six other Xperia phones that Sony plans to upgrade to Android 10 in 2020, none of which really surprising.

Owners of Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, and Xperia XZ3 will receive Android 10 updates starting early 2020. Of course, no actual release dates have been revealed, so there's no telling which ones will get it first.

Sony does say that the updates will be rolled out in stages and that timing and availability will vary by market and carrier. The Japanese company will offer Android 10 updates to unlocked versions of these Xperia phones, but that's no guarantee that all carrier-bounded models will get it.

8 Comments

Busyboy
Reply

1. Busyboy

Posts: 737; Member since: Jan 07, 2015

Xperia XZ1 only got one OS update and they completely abandoned it. Now that pretty much everyone offers faster updates and better software, Sony lost its last competitive advantage. Good riddance.

posted on yesterday, 3:18 PM

jdajda
Reply

2. jdajda

Posts: 6; Member since: Dec 07, 2016

I came back to Sony because they were good on this matter but as you said it's not the case anymore... It's a shame because it was only one of their few advantages left, so bye bye Sony.

posted on yesterday, 3:28 PM

User123456789
Reply

3. User123456789

Posts: 1101; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Because it was released with 8.0 , which counts as first update. It has same hardware of XZ Premium, this means both will always get same firmware. Since XZP is not getting android 10, XZ1 is not getting as well.

posted on yesterday, 3:58 PM

User123456789
Reply

4. User123456789

Posts: 1101; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

According certification agency, next Xperia Premium has 4200mAh.

posted on yesterday, 3:59 PM

Stormrider
Reply

5. Stormrider

Posts: 70; Member since: Aug 30, 2016

Doesn’t matter, it’s over for them. This is coming from a Sony fan of over a decade who recently switched to iPhone. They never listen, and they don’t offer features that matter, unlike Apple and Samsung.

posted on yesterday, 4:58 PM

User123456789
Reply

6. User123456789

Posts: 1101; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Does Apple offer what matter? I do not see the fingerprint scanner, the headphone jack, a high res screen, 4K hdr recording, manual mode for camera , full functional Bluetooth, full functional NFC , usb C on iphone, fast charger in the box, screen with 90 or 120Hz on iphone. xperia 1 has everything I said but headphone jack ...

posted on yesterday, 5:42 PM

Feanor
Reply

8. Feanor

Posts: 1415; Member since: Jun 20, 2012

I was also an Xperia fan and I am still rocking an XZ3 but it's over for me too. They do not offer a contemporary design, but their bezels are stuck in a pre-2017 era, the cameras continue to be subpar and they still don't have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Also they DON'T really offer a 90-120 Hz screen as you say. Next phone for me will be either iPhone or OnePlus. I could expect for the rumoured Xperia 3, but if it looks like the first leaked picture, it will definitely be an absolute no-go for me.

posted on 1 hour ago

xedewam866
Reply

9. xedewam866

Posts: 9; Member since: 39 min ago

