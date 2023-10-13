The exceptional Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at an incredible price with full warranty
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've been actively looking to buy a great new pair of wireless earbuds without breaking the bank ahead of the holidays, you probably took advantage of one of the countless phenomenal Prime-exclusive deals Amazon conducted earlier this week on popular products like Apple's "new" AirPods Pro 2, Google's Pixel Buds Pro, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2, or the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro.
But if you didn't pick up any of those premium audio accessories at their latest (and in almost every case greatest) discounts, you can now get the state-of-the-art Sony WF-1000XM4 at a mind-blowing price. Released all the way back in 2021, these bad boys didn't receive a fall Prime Day 2023 markdown for some reason, but almost immediately after Amazon's special event wrapped up, Woot decided to put them on sale for $139.99 a pair.
That may not sound like an irresistible price given the advanced age of the WF-1000XM4, the existence of an improved WF-1000XM5 model, and how much (or how little) some of the best budget wireless earbuds in the world routinely go for these days.
But Sony's previous-generation "industry-leading" noise-cancelling buds are still way better than your typical new low-cost option from brands like Jabra, OnePlus, and even Samsung in that key department, as well as overall audio performance. The Sony WF-1000XM4 sound amazing today and will probably sound amazing even after the WF-1000XM6 and AirPods Pro 3 come out, which makes them a pretty smart "investment" at 140 bucks and an excellent idea for a Christmas gift on a relatively tight budget.
Keep in mind that Woot is selling "grade A" refurbished units here at a huge 50 percent discount from the "regular" price of a brand-new pair of WF-1000XM4s, but before you turn your back on the deal as a consequence of that undeniable compromise, you should also note that these refurbs come with a full 1-year warranty... albeit not one provided by Sony itself.
Alternatively, you can go directly to Woot parent company Amazon and pay $30 more for "renewed" units backed by the e-commerce giant's 90-day Renewed Guarantee program, which really doesn't feel like an offer quite as appealing as the one detailed earlier.
