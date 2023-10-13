The exceptional Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at an incredible price with full warranty





But if you didn't pick up any of those premium audio accessories at their latest (and in almost every case greatest) discounts, you can now get the state-of-the-art Sony WF-1000XM4 at a mind-blowing price. Released all the way back in 2021, these bad boys didn't receive a fall Prime Day 2023 markdown for some reason, but almost immediately after Amazon's special event wrapped up, Woot decided to put them on sale for $139.99 a pair.

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds with Industry-Leading Active Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, LDAC Codec Support, Beamforming Microphone and Bone Conduction Sensor with Clear Voice Detection, Speak-to-Chat Technology, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Black and Silver Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included $140 off (50%) $139 99 $279 99 Buy at Woot Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds with Industry-Leading Active Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, LDAC Codec Support, Beamforming Microphone and Bone Conduction Sensor with Clear Voice Detection, Speak-to-Chat Technology, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Black and Silver Color Options, Renewed, 90-Day Guarantee $109 off (39%) $170 85 $279 99 Buy at Amazon





That may not sound like an irresistible price given the advanced age of the WF-1000XM4, the existence of an improved WF-1000XM5 model, and how much (or how little) some of the best budget wireless earbuds in the world routinely go for these days.





But Sony 's previous-generation "industry-leading" noise-cancelling buds are still way better than your typical new low-cost option from brands like Jabra OnePlus , and even Samsung in that key department, as well as overall audio performance. The Sony WF-1000XM4 sound amazing today and will probably sound amazing even after the WF-1000XM6 and AirPods Pro 3 come out, which makes them a pretty smart "investment" at 140 bucks and an excellent idea for a Christmas gift on a relatively tight budget.





Keep in mind that Woot is selling "grade A" refurbished units here at a huge 50 percent discount from the "regular" price of a brand-new pair of WF-1000XM4s, but before you turn your back on the deal as a consequence of that undeniable compromise, you should also note that these refurbs come with a full 1-year warranty... albeit not one provided by Sony itself.



