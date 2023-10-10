Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C case are down to a lower-than-ever Prime Day price





That's because these "new" noise-cancelling earbuds are actually identical to the second-gen AirPods Pro from 2022 in every single way aside from the charging port on the bundled case. This is not an exaggeration or metaphor of any sort, mind you, as Apple truly changed nothing about the components of the ultra-high-end buds themselves when re-releasing them to fall in line with EU charging standards last month.

That made it unusually easy (and rather predictable) for retailers like Best Buy and Amazon to sell the refreshed AirPods Pro 2 at a nice discount already, but the nice is getting nicer today, at least for Prime subscribers.





Yes, you can purchase a pair of second-gen AirPods Pros with a "modern" USB-C case included at a lower-than-ever price with minimal effort right now, and despite the (technical) young age of these bad boys, this Prime Day discount is quite substantial, at 60 bucks, or 24 percent.





The "original" AirPods Pro 2 with a Lightning charging case are also on sale with an obligatory Amazon Prime membership at $60 under their $249 list price, which is actually a notable and rare deal as well... although we find it hard to understand who could possibly opt for this outdated variant in 2023.





Both versions of arguably the best wireless earbuds an iPhone user can buy come with MagSafe charging technology, as well as personalized spatial audio, "next-level" active noise cancellation, Apple H2 connectivity, and up to 6 hours of uninterrupted listening time that you can boost to a total battery life rating of 30 hours when taking the AirPods Pro 2's case (with or without USB-C) into consideration.