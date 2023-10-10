Google's top-shelf Pixel Buds Pro get an epic Prime Day discount in all colors (including new ones)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a hardcore Google fan with a constant craving for "vanilla" Android but don't want to break the bank and get the state-of-the-art new Pixel 8 Pro (with a bundled Pixel Watch 2), it might feel virtually impossible to resist pre-ordering the non-Pro Pixel 8 handset alongside a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro right now.
But what if you're perfectly content with your Pixel 7 or you're strongly considering buying the Pixel 7a mid-ranger to keep your holiday spending to a minimum and still want Google's best wireless earbuds to date as well?
That's where Amazon comes in, selling not just the Pixel 7a phone at a seemingly unbeatable price for a limited time but also offering a totally unprecedented Pixel Buds Pro discount... with a Prime membership only.
The e-commerce giant is slashing a whopping 80 bucks (or 40 percent) off the $199.99 list price of these AirPods Pro 2-rivaling bad boys at the time of this writing, and believe it or not, the new record high discount applies to every single color option currently sold by Amazon.
That includes charcoal, coral, fog, lemongrass, and yes, even the "porcelain" and "bay" hues Google literally justunveiled last week alongside a bunch of new software features, and of course, the all-new Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2.
It pretty much goes without saying that the Pixel Buds Pro stand out from many of the best true wireless earbuds out there today with that incredibly expansive color palette while shining in other (less superficial) ways too, like active noise cancellation, overall sound quality, connectivity, battery life, and of course, the integration of various handy Google services and apps.
Keep in mind that you have no more than 48 hours to take advantage of this killer new Prime Day in October deal, and in case you're wondering, yes, Google itself continues to charge a whole two Benjamins for a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, while Best Buy can only do a $60 discount right now. In short, Amazon is the way to go, and this is the time to pull the trigger!
Things that are NOT allowed: