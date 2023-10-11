Snag the amazing Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds at this outstanding Prime Day price while you can!





Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Personalized Active Noise Cancellation, HearID Technology, ACAA 2.0, LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Surround Sound, Six Microphones with AI-Uplink Noise Reduction, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 32 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case





If this killer new deal happens to sound familiar to some of you hardcore bargain hunters out there, that's probably because it's essentially a repeat of another limited-time offer from, you guessed it, the previous Amazon Prime Day festival back in July.





It really doesn't look like you'll be able to save quite as much money as you can right now on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro anytime soon without a Prime subscription, so you might as well become a member if you're not already one and pull the trigger before this deep 53 percent price cut is inevitably reduced.





With the help of state-of-the-art HearID sound technology, the Liberty 3 Pro promise to deliver active noise cancellation tailored to each unique ear and individual user with an individual set of needs and preferences, which is certainly a bold and original claim that many people seem to be relatively satisfied with when it comes to real-world results.





Anker's deeply discounted earbuds have a pretty solid Amazon customer rating score, with most users declaring themselves pleased by not just the noise cancelling skills of the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro but their overall audio performance, battery life, all-day comfort, and connectivity with both iPhones and Android handsets.





Amazon's $90 Prime Day discount currently applies to "frost white" and "fog gray" color options, but depending on how quick or slow you are to take advantage of the promo, you might see one or both of those flavors go out of stock before you get a chance to place your order.