The top-tier OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can be yours for 44% off their price if you are quick enough

As true Pro earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have great and loud sound. Furthermore, you can tailor their audio to your liking via the EQ functionality in their HeyMelody companion app, so even if you don't like how these bad boys sound out of the box, you can remedy that. On top of that, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have pretty good ANC, which, you can tailor to your preferences via the HeyMelody app, just as the audio.Of course, every Pro earbuds must have good battery life, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 check that box as well. On their own, they deliver 6 hours of playtime with ANC enabled. With the charging case, the battery life goes up to 25 hours. However, without ANC, these bad boys offer around 9 hours of listening time on their own and up to 39 hours when you add the case.The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are Pro earbuds through and through. Also, Amazon's current incredible discount for Prime Day makes these awesome earphones even more irresistible. This is why, our advice is to snatch a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 from Amazon right now before it's too late and the offer expires.