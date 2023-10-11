Samsung's forever young Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale at a killer Prime Day price in four colors

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Today is the second (and final) day of Amazon's second big Prime Day festival of 2023, but if you think that means all of the best mobile tech deals available ahead of the holidays have been comprehensively covered and fully detailed already, you might want to think again.

The 2021-released Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, for instance, which are somehow still some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy, are only now popping up on our radar at a massive 40 percent discount in a grand total of four different paint jobs.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options, New, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Prime Membership Required
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

We're talking white, graphite, lavender, and olive green hues, which don't make up a color palette quite as expansive and as diversified as what Google's deeply discounted Pixel Buds Pro have going for them, for instance. But you still get a lot more options than with Apple's heavily marked-down AirPods Pro 2, and if you're a Prime subscriber, you can spend a lot less right now on a brand-new pair of second-gen Galaxy Buds in a US version after that aforementioned $60 discount from a $149.99 list price.

Before you even think it, yes, you have seen these bad boys listed at a lower price in the past (several times) on Amazon and at Woot, but only in "international" versions. The obvious advantage of buying a tech product designed specifically with the US market in mind is getting a full 1-year manufacturer warranty that's actually valid stateside.

Meanwhile, it's worth pointing out that we're not entirely sure at the moment if the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 are a better choice than the similarly affordable and much younger Galaxy Buds FE or not. Although age is simply a number that's rarely relevant for these kinds of products, the first-ever FE-branded earbuds are looking pretty sweet on paper, both in terms of their design and features.

The same remains true for the oldie but goldie Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which come with a simple yet attractive aesthetic, state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, top-notch Ambient Sound technology, solid battery life, flawless connectivity (for both Android handsets and iPhones), and excellent overall audio performance... at least by today's sub-$100 standards.
