This Jabra Elite 5 Prime Day deal is WAY too good to ignore
We know that you've already been inundated with a wave of phenomenal Prime Day deals on many of the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now, but one more killer promotion can't hurt, offering you yet another ultra-affordable alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2.

The Jabra Elite 5 are exactly as cheap as Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 while undercutting Google's Pixel Buds Pro by a solid 30 bucks and costing just slightly more than Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro after a massive $60 (or 40 percent) markdown from a $149.99 list price.

Jabra Elite 5

True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Technology, 6mm Speakers for Powerful Sound, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Reduction for Crystal Clear Voice Calls, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Multiple Colors, Prime Subscription Required
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

These are by no means Jabra's most advanced or newest true wireless earbuds, mind you, lacking state-of-the-art technologies like Dolby Audio and not being guaranteed to survive such harsh conditions as the Elite 8 Active.

But in the absence of a Pro or Active label, the "standard" Elite 5 feel like a pretty safe choice for any type of user on a tight budget, whether you intend to wear the buds more often at the gym, during your outdoor workouts, or at your workplace.

Designed to withstand splashes of rain and sweat, the deeply discounted Jabra Elite 5 are a little younger than the Galaxy Buds 2, for instance, and arguably sleeker than the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro. Their battery life, meanwhile, is outright impressive by any 2023 standards, especially when you consider the presence of high-end hybrid active noise cancellation.

Yes, these noise-cancelling bad boys can do their thing and play "heart-racing" music on their powerful 6mm speakers for up to 7 hours between charges, with that battery life rating jumping to a remarkable 28 hours when the bundled wireless charging case is also taken into account.

Those are some top-shelf numbers for a pair of low-cost earbuds, so if you happen to be an Amazon Prime subscriber with a little money left in the bank, this deal might be perfect for you... but probably not for long.
