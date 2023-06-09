Samsung could hold a US Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in August





That's because the chaebol's domestic Unpacked event is now expected to be followed by a separate North American launch in August. Specifically, on August 11, which makes us fearful that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 will not be able to go on sale "early" in that very important region after all.

Are we back to a "traditional" timeline?





August 11 just so happens to be the exact same date on which the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were globally unveiled back in 2021 before shipping to their earliest adopters on August 27.





Then the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 came out at a single worldwide Unpacked event on August 10, 2022, going on sale a little over two weeks later. If Samsung is to follow a similar schedule this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 could reach the hands of their first US-based buyers on or around August 25, which would certainly be disappointing after all this talk of an early release.









Of course, with a Seoul debut added to the timeline on or around July 26, it's entirely possible that this newly rumored North American shindig on August 11 will be a lot less glamorous than past events held in Las Vegas or New York.





It's also possible that Samsung will start regional pre-orders or even actual sales immediately after that date, which would obviously still qualify as an early release compared to the August 25, 2022 commercial debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4





At the end of the day, this is all just conjecture on our part, and for the time being, we can't even be certain this rumor of a two-stage, two-date Unpacked launch strategy will prove accurate. If it does, it doesn't necessarily have to be bad news for folks eagerly waiting to get their hands on Samsung's next big (foldable) things as soon as possible.

What do we know about the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5?





At this point, it's clearly a lot easier and quicker to talk about the things and details we don't know, like the pricing structure of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 and the pre-order deals Samsung is undoubtedly preparing to run in various markets to improve the two value propositions and convince you to break the bank.





Of course, there's a very strong possibility that the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices will go unchanged this year given how many key features and characteristics are also expected to suffer little to no alterations.

















The Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 will of course also share a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor expected to provide major raw power gains over not only their forerunners but the current top contenders for the title of best Android phone in the world as well.