Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera: here's what we know

The Galaxy Z Fold series might not have the best phone cameras Samsung has to offer, but that is not what it is going for. No, the Z Fold is meant to be a multitasking powerhouse, which is why it has a set of three cameras on its back and two selfie shooters on the cover and main displays.





Let's take a look and see what the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 will bring to the table in terms of camera hardware and performance.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera upgrades: here's what to expect





A while back, there were some wild rumors saying that the next Z Fold from Samsung would come with a bigger 108MP main sensor for its primary camera. Unfortunately, judging by what leakers have been saying lately, that rumor will likely turn out false. Instead, we expect to see the same 50 megapixels but with a new sensor that produces better image quality and supports new camera features.





The telephoto and ultra-wide cameras are not said to receive any changes, although some of the rumors about new sensors are quite vague regarding how many and which cameras might get one, so we might see more than one shooter get a sensor upgrade.





Lastly, regarding the selfie snapper on the cover display, there has been some word hinting at a potential upgrade to a slightly higher megapixel count, bringing it from 10MP to 12MP, which should, again, mean a new image sensor powering.





How many cameras does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have?





The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will most likely have a total of four cameras — a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto on its back, and two selfie cameras inside the cover and main displays.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera: How many megapixels will it be?





Here are all of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected cameras and their respective megapixel count:

main — 50MP

ultra-wide — 12MP

telephoto — 12MP

cover display selfie — 10MP

inner display selfie — 4MP



