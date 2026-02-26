Samsung needs to stop with the "Super Fast Charging" terminology with the Galaxy S26
Hey, we've all got internet access, you know? We can see what "fast" actually means.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra charges the fastest of them all, but that's… not enough. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is all about innovation. Samsung wants to change the way we use our phones in the hope we'll buy their phones.
The company introduced its Galaxy S26 series mere hours ago. At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung focused mainly on two things:
The former is the much-talked-about industry-first feature that allows Galaxy S26 Ultra owners to cut off shoulder surfers. The groundbreaking upgrade makes it so that you can select which apps and notifications to stay visible only in direct line of sight. Those Peeping Toms who are next to you will see a black screen instead of the content on your display. Neat.
Of course, Samsung – as any other brand would do, truth to be spoken – made bold statements all throughout the event. The "largest ever" this, the "fastest ever" that, "the most", et cetera. That's completely normal. Nobody would be interested in hearing about: "This is… uhm, this is the new thing we made. It's okay-ish, so if you want to use it, you can give it a try. But only if you'd like to. We're not forcing you. Please?"
But among the numerous bombastic claims, I think Samsung overdid it when it comes to the battery on the Galaxy S26.
If I find a flight to Korea that's budget-friendly enough, I'd visit the Samsung headquarters on the first day. Not because I prefer it over whatever else Korea's got to offer in terms of landmarks and must-visit places, but I'm starting to think something's wrong with the calendar at the Samsung headquarters.
It's not just that the battery cells are unimpressive in terms of sheer capacity:
My main concern has to do with the charging speeds and how Samsung itself describes them.
Here's the technology and terminology that Samsung uses for the new flagships:
Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (€530 or ~$625 when directly converted) supports 120W wired charging. Precisely twice as fast as the $1,300 new Ultra.
OK, this Redmi model is not available in the US, I hear you. Enter the OnePlus 15 with its 100W charging speeds! The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) also dominates the Ultra with its 68W.
Here's how it goes. You've been sightseeing all day and you come back to the hotel for a quick shower and change. You plug in your phone which has 1% battery left and after some minutes, you've got enough power to last you through the upcoming supper and bar visit. Boom! That's what 100W does for you.
But even if we don't buy exotic handsets from across the world, we all have internet access. Phone aficionados know perfectly well about the 100W and 120W options that many Chinese phones offer. Just because they're not available in the US officially, it doesn't mean we're oblivious to them and their capabilities.
If that's "super fast", then what's just "fast", Samsung? 20W, 15W – or maybe 10W?!
Not all is lost. Let's end on a positive note. There is a small win in there – and for some users, it'll be an important change. I'm one of those users.
The win I'm talking about has to do with how fast the battery charges compared to previous Galaxy phones. On the Ultra, the charging speeds go up regardless of whether you're using the wall brick and cable or you go wireless.
The Super Fast Charging 3.0 technology will offer speeds of up to 60W wired, which is much better than the 45W of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means that you'll get about 75% of the battery capacity filled for ~30 minutes, starting from 0%.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 stays at 25W wired charging speeds with Samsung's Super Fast Charging technology.
The larger Galaxy S26 Plus is stuck at 45W thanks to the Super Fast Charging 2.0, but that's so much better than what the vanilla offers. Still, you're getting the same 4,900 mAh capacity.
When we take into consideration the fact that price hikes have slammed the vanilla Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus, the picture gets gloomy once again. Yes, I know, everything is up and we can't expect phone manufacturers to not put higher price tags on their products. For the extra $100 this year a charging speed boost would be nice.
The Galaxy S26 is mighty fast, but in terms of performance. | Image by PhoneArena
Maybe I need to go and set it to 2026 and wish these cool people a happy new year! Because when it comes to batteries, they sadly seem stuck in the past.
- Galaxy S26: 4,300 mAh
- Galaxy S26 Plus: 4,900 mAh
- Galaxy S26 Ultra: 5,000 mAh
Super fast?!
The company has a right to brag, but only if it's comparing new speeds versus older Galaxies. | Image by Samsung
- Galaxy S26: Super Fast Charging, 25W
- Galaxy S26 Plus: Super Fast Charging 2.0, 45W
- Galaxy S26 Ultra: Super Fast Charging 3.0, 60W
Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (€530 or ~$625 when directly converted) supports 120W wired charging. Precisely twice as fast as the $1,300 new Ultra.
OK, this Redmi model is not available in the US, I hear you. Enter the OnePlus 15 with its 100W charging speeds! The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) also dominates the Ultra with its 68W.
Although many Xiaomi, Vivo or Oppo phones are not US-available, some people take the risk and order them from abroad. Going from ~50W to ~100W in terms of charging speeds is the closest to a religious revelation a non-believer can experience.
Here's how it goes. You've been sightseeing all day and you come back to the hotel for a quick shower and change. You plug in your phone which has 1% battery left and after some minutes, you've got enough power to last you through the upcoming supper and bar visit. Boom! That's what 100W does for you.
But even if we don't buy exotic handsets from across the world, we all have internet access. Phone aficionados know perfectly well about the 100W and 120W options that many Chinese phones offer. Just because they're not available in the US officially, it doesn't mean we're oblivious to them and their capabilities.
That's why it's not cool for Samsung to continue with the "Super Fast" claims. OK, it's what the company calls its charging technology, but is 25W super fast in 2026? Even the Ultra with its 60W is not worthy of such a title.
If that's "super fast", then what's just "fast", Samsung? 20W, 15W – or maybe 10W?!
What "fast" charging means to you?
On the sunny side of the street
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the way to go. | Image by PhoneArena
Not all is lost. Let's end on a positive note. There is a small win in there – and for some users, it'll be an important change. I'm one of those users.
The win I'm talking about has to do with how fast the battery charges compared to previous Galaxy phones. On the Ultra, the charging speeds go up regardless of whether you're using the wall brick and cable or you go wireless.
The Super Fast Charging 3.0 technology will offer speeds of up to 60W wired, which is much better than the 45W of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means that you'll get about 75% of the battery capacity filled for ~30 minutes, starting from 0%.
So, if you're the type of person who often needs to get refilled quickly and you don't have an hour or more to spare, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is your only option. This is the fastest-charging Galaxy Ultra to date. If you find wireless charging to be more convenient, you can enjoy 25W speeds.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 stays at 25W wired charging speeds with Samsung's Super Fast Charging technology.
The larger Galaxy S26 Plus is stuck at 45W thanks to the Super Fast Charging 2.0, but that's so much better than what the vanilla offers. Still, you're getting the same 4,900 mAh capacity.
When we take into consideration the fact that price hikes have slammed the vanilla Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus, the picture gets gloomy once again. Yes, I know, everything is up and we can't expect phone manufacturers to not put higher price tags on their products. For the extra $100 this year a charging speed boost would be nice.
But, above all, it would be wiser if Samsung just stopped calling 25W and 45W (and 60W, for that matter, too) Super Fast Charging. It would be the honest move.
