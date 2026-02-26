Huawei shows off the brand-new Watch GT Runner 2 and strikes back at Samsung with the FreeBuds Pro 5

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5

Huawei Band 11 series

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Green Edition

The new Watch GT Runner 2

Recommended For You

Dawn Orange

Dusk Blue

Midnight Black

Price and availability

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5

Price and availability

More stuff!

Price and availability

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie

According to some statistics, Huawei is the number one wearable brand in the world. So, fans of such gadgets should be interested in the just-announced Watch GT Runner 2 – this might very well be what helps them push their boundaries!That's not all Huawei has presented today at the "Now is Your Run" event in Madrid, Spain. We also get:The Watch GT Runner 2 is carefully crafted in a way that should make it appealing to both casual runners and pro-level athletes.Huawei says it has invested five years of research into this watch.It comes with a 3D floating antenna architecture, which means the Watch GT Runner 2 should take advantage of an improvement in GPS positioning accuracy compared to its predecessor. So, precise tracking is expected to be achieved even in challenging environments like tunnels or shaded areas where traditional GPS devices struggle.There's also a new intelligent marathon mode. This one accounts for one-stop race management. It should be like having a personal coach right there on your wrist all the way through the journey.The Watch GT Runner 2 is lightweight at just 43.5 g. Those who run know that every little extra weight matters. The watch is made of high-strength nanomolded titanium alloy and it's Huawei's lightest and most skin-friendly yet, the company says.It comes in three color options:There's an upgraded AirDry woven strap that accounts for extra breathability properties with sweat-repellent capabilities. The strap's finish is achieved through a wick-dyeing process and high-precision infrared positioning.Huawei has also integrated Curve Pay into it. It's for paying straight from the wrist at times when you can't afford to reach out for your phone or wallet.The Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 is compatible with both iOS and Android. It's available starting from February 26 for £349.99 (~$474 when directly converted). But get this: until April 19, the all-new watch will be available for £319.99 with an exclusive coupon worth £30 alongside an additional watch strap of choice for free.Next on the list of new Huawei goodies are the FreeBuds Pro 5, the answer to the just-released Galaxy Buds 4 Pro by Samsung.Huawei's FreeBuds Pro 5 focuses heavily on bringing extra-capable noise cancellation. The pair is presented as being the world's first earbuds with a Dual-Engine ANC architecture.There's the Ultra-Linear Dual-Magnet Driver combined with the Ultra-Thin Micro Planar Diaphragm Driver which should work together as independent noise cancellation engines. The low-frequency driver is designed to handle deep, ongoing rumbles, while the high-frequency driver quickly smooths out sudden, sharp sounds.Users will take advantage of a new MIMO AI Sensing model, too. This one processes noise data up to 400,000 times per second and the system says which driver should emit the anti-noise waves. That's done in real-time.The noise cancellation performance is said to have been improved by up to 220% compared to the previous generation.Beyond this impressive feature, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 pair has Awareness Mode for clear calls and Adaptive Volume for automatically adjusting media volume in response to changing environmental noise.In terms of music quality, the buds come with the Dual-Drive Acoustic System with L2HC 4.0 audio codec technology. This is what makes streaming high-resolution lossless audio at up to 2.3Mbps possible. 48kHz/24bit lossless transmission is supported.By using separate drivers for high and low frequencies, the earbuds produce rich, layered sound with clear highs, strong deep bass, and detailed audio.Huawei's FreeBuds Pro 5 are available starting February 26 for £179.99 (~$244 when directly converted). But if you get it until April 4, the FreeBuds Pro 5 will be available for £149.99 with an exclusive £30 launch discount via the Huawei online store, as well as 12 months of Huawei Loss Care.Finally, Huawei presented the Watch Ultimate 2 in a new Green hue. This beast of a rugged smartwatch is suitable for diving and outdoor activities.Also, the Huawei Band 11 series is now official. This one is about being sleek and practical. There's a larger display. There's health monitoring on board, plus activity tracking and other everyday fitness features.The Huawei Band 11 and Band 11 Pro will be available from March 6. Prices are starting at £49.99 for Band 11 and £69.99 for Band 11 Pro.The high-end Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Green Edition will be available later in March for £899.99 (about $1,220).