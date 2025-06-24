Samsung might be betting too much on its name with the Galaxy Z Flip 7

This is how the new Flip 7 might look like. | Image credit – Evan Blass





Flip 7

Flip 7

If that leak is accurate, thewill be priced at €1,425 for the 512 GB model. For comparison, last year's version was €1,319 for the same storage. That is about a €100 increase. We don't know yet if this price jump will affect the US, but most of the time, it does. And while prices in Europe are generally higher, this could translate to around $1,319 for the 512 GB storage option in the US – more or less.And if the price is going up but the upgrades are minimal, as it is expected, themight start to lose ground to its biggest rival – the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025). That one comes in at $1,299 for the 512 GB version. Still pricey, sure, but this year's Razr is… kind of excellent.