Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Samsung might be betting too much on its name with the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Price could be up, upgrades not and the Razr Ultra (2025) is looking better than ever.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Editorials Galaxy Z Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in blue on a white background.
In just days (July 9, to be exact), Samsung is set to unveil its next-gen foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. And, as usual, the leaks are already out in full force. One of the more recent ones? A price bump is expected this year, too. Yep, last year, we saw prices go up for both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 and it looks like that trend isn't stopping.

What actually surprised me, though, is the Flip and that is what I am here to talk about. This year's clamshell foldable will have some serious competition and if the leak turns out to be accurate, Samsung may have just priced itself out of being the obvious choice.

Wasn't Exynos supposed to keep the price down?



Just yesterday, Samsung made the Exynos 2500 official. It's designed to go head-to-head with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which should power the Fold 7. Meanwhile, the Exynos 2500 is expected to make its debut inside the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

And since Samsung is using its own chip here, I figured the price would stay flat. After all, ditching Qualcomm means the company is saving a bunch of cash on licensing fees, right? Well, apparently not.

It's a common assumption that making a chip in-house should cut costs compared to paying an outside supplier like Qualcomm. But here's the thing: chip yields matter – a lot. And building chips on a cutting-edge 3nm process (which the Exynos 2500 uses) is tricky business.

"Yield" basically means how many working chips you get out of a batch. And Samsung Foundry hasn't exactly had the smoothest ride with its 3nm yields. If a lot of chips end up unusable, each working chip ends up costing more.

The Exynos 2500 was originally meant to debut in the Galaxy S25. But word is that yield problems forced Samsung to do a last-minute switch back to Snapdragon for its premium S series. Hence, it will now debut with the Z Flip 7. And reportedly, that ended up costing the company a lot.

Of course, this isn't the only factor. There's also production volume, R&D costs and other behind-the-scenes expenses. And even if Samsung is saving some money internally, it might still want to keep the price high to match the "flagship" image of its foldables. If the Exynos 2500 can hold its own against the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Samsung might feel comfortable charging the same, no matter what's inside.

And let's not forget that the chipset is just one part of the whole cost structure. Tariffs are also playing a big role in pricing right now. Not that they didn't before, but lately, things feel even more unpredictable, making stable pricing tougher across markets.

Recommended Stories

Can the Flip 7 compete with this kind of price tag?


This is how the new Flip 7 might look like. | Image credit – Evan Blass

If that leak is accurate, the Flip 7 will be priced at €1,425 for the 512 GB model. For comparison, last year's version was €1,319 for the same storage. That is about a €100 increase. We don't know yet if this price jump will affect the US, but most of the time, it does. And while prices in Europe are generally higher, this could translate to around $1,319 for the 512 GB storage option in the US – more or less.

And if the price is going up but the upgrades are minimal, as it is expected, the Flip 7 might start to lose ground to its biggest rival – the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025). That one comes in at $1,299 for the 512 GB version. Still pricey, sure, but this year's Razr is… kind of excellent.


It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite and while we'll have to wait and see how it stacks up against the Exynos 2500, the Snapdragon still leads on paper. You also get 16 GB of RAM for that price compared to the Flip's rumored 12 GB.

Battery-wise, the Razr wins again with a 4,700mAh cell, while the Flip 7 is expected to stick with the same 4,000mAh we saw last year. And don't even get me started on charging speeds – the Razr supports 68W fast charging and tops up in about 40 minutes. The Flip takes an hour and a half and that might not change with this generation either.

Then there's the design. And sure, that's personal, but I really like the way the Razr looks. It feels more premium and refined. Plus, Motorola gives you a much better cover screen experience, which is a big deal. The Flip 7 is supposed to get a bigger cover screen, but that might be the only real upgrade over the previous model.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – PhoneArena

As for the cameras, Motorola hasn't turned the Razr into a photography beast, but it has improved. Meanwhile, don't expect any major camera upgrades on the Flip 7.


However, what Samsung does win on – again – is software support. Motorola still refuses to compete seriously in that area. And when you're spending over $1,300 on a phone, long-term software updates do matter. Seven years of OS updates could make a big difference when deciding where to drop your cash.

But there's one more player coming



At a similar price, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mix Flip 2 on June 26 and it could easily steal the spotlight from both Samsung and Motorola. It's rumored to feature a 6.85-inch OLED internal display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, rumors point to a big 5,100mAh battery, 67W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

However, this one also has one big catch. It is not expected to be available in the US. And while importing is technically an option, you might run into network issues and limited support.

Would you still pick the Galaxy Z Flip 7 if it costs more but doesn't upgrade much?

Vote View Result


So yeah, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might not come out on top when it comes to specs or even design (though we'll know more on July 9). And if that higher price is real, the value side of things gets even shakier. But Samsung might still hold the edge thanks to its software support.

And for those who think that doesn't really matter – this might be the year that proves them wrong. Seven years of OS updates can absolutely make a difference when you're spending that kind of money.

Of course, deals and discounts can make a big difference and Samsung usually plays that card well. But Motorola is aggressive with promotions, too. So, as it stands, Samsung might still be able to charge more and hold its ground.

I mean unless Moto suddenly gets serious about software, Samsung can kind of keep doing its thing. If and when that changes, though? Samsung will really need to step it up and bring meaningful upgrades to justify price hikes. 

Think bigger battery, faster charging, more RAM and storage, camera improvements, a sleeker design – maybe even some premium options like leather or at least more stylish finishes. If you're going to charge more, you’ve got to deliver more, right?

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless