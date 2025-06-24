Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Xiaomi to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor in just a few days

The Mix Flip 2 outclasses Samsung’s foldable flagship in many ways, but it won’t arrive on global markets before the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 teaser
There are quite a few foldable flagships coming out in the next few weeks. Besides Samsung, which has just confirmed its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be unveiled on July 9, two other companies are expected to introduce their foldables this month: Honor and Xiaomi.

Honor’s Magic V5 aims to become the world’s thinnest foldable when it launches on July 2. Before that happens though, Xiaomi will introduce its own flagship foldable, the Mix Flip 2.

Even though it might not be as slim as the Magic V5 and won’t be packing a huge battery, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will still outclass Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 in some respects.

The Chinese company has just confirmed the Mix Flip 2 will be revealed on June 26, alongside several other products including a SUV, two Android tablets (Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro and Redmi K Pad), a pair of earphones (Xiaomi Open Earphones Pro), a couple of wearables (Xiaomi Mi Band 10 and Xiaomi Watch S4), and a second non-foldable Android smartphone (Redmi K80 Ultra).

Of course, the star of Xiaomi’s huge event will be Mix Flip 2, unless you’re a car lover, in which case the company’s first SUV, the YU7, will be the highlight of the showcase.

Xiaomi to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor in just a few days
Xiaomi will unveil its second car, the YU7, on June 26 | Image credit: Xiaomi

According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the Mix Flip 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and sports a large 6.85-inch folding display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Although it doesn’t have a huge battery like the Honor Magic V5, which is expected to pack a 6,100 mAh battery, the Mix Flip 2’s battery will still be bigger than Galaxy Z Fold 7. Rumor has it that Samsung’s upcoming foldable has a 4,400 mAh battery, while the Mix Flip 2 is said to feature a much bigger 5,100 mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.

Xiaomi to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor in just a few days
The Pad 7S Pro will be introduced alongside Mix Flip 2 | Image credit: Xiaomi

Other rumored specs include a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), complemented by another 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, NFC (Near Field Communication) support, IR blaster, as well as IPX8 rating for water resistance.

There’s no word on price yet, but based on previous history, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will initially be introduced in China, followed by a global release a few weeks or months later.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)

Latest News

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless