Xiaomi to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor in just a few days
The Mix Flip 2 outclasses Samsung’s foldable flagship in many ways, but it won’t arrive on global markets before the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
There are quite a few foldable flagships coming out in the next few weeks. Besides Samsung, which has just confirmed its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be unveiled on July 9, two other companies are expected to introduce their foldables this month: Honor and Xiaomi.
Honor’s Magic V5 aims to become the world’s thinnest foldable when it launches on July 2. Before that happens though, Xiaomi will introduce its own flagship foldable, the Mix Flip 2.
The Chinese company has just confirmed the Mix Flip 2 will be revealed on June 26, alongside several other products including a SUV, two Android tablets (Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro and Redmi K Pad), a pair of earphones (Xiaomi Open Earphones Pro), a couple of wearables (Xiaomi Mi Band 10 and Xiaomi Watch S4), and a second non-foldable Android smartphone (Redmi K80 Ultra).
According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the Mix Flip 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and sports a large 6.85-inch folding display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
Although it doesn’t have a huge battery like the Honor Magic V5, which is expected to pack a 6,100 mAh battery, the Mix Flip 2’s battery will still be bigger than Galaxy Z Fold 7. Rumor has it that Samsung’s upcoming foldable has a 4,400 mAh battery, while the Mix Flip 2 is said to feature a much bigger 5,100 mAh battery with support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.
Other rumored specs include a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), complemented by another 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, NFC (Near Field Communication) support, IR blaster, as well as IPX8 rating for water resistance.
There’s no word on price yet, but based on previous history, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will initially be introduced in China, followed by a global release a few weeks or months later.
