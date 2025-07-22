Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Galaxy Z Fold 7 crushes it again, because Samsung listened to feedback

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is hitting milestones left, right, and center.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 phones in different colors
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, though not in the hands of most users who’ve placed an order, has excelled massively over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung listened, and its new phone is apparently exactly what fans had been hoping for after the archaic Fold 6.

China is a major market, but it’s also extremely competitive. The Fold 6 quickly fell behind domestic foldable phones after its launch, and Samsung had to release the region-exclusive Fold 6 SE just to claw back some market share. However, with the Fold 7, Chinese consumers have shown that they’re quite willing to support Samsung if the company listens to feedback.

Will you be getting a Fold 7?

Vote View Result


The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has already sold (translated source) double what the Fold 6 had managed in the same time frame. Chinese customers have shown quite clearly that they value a competitive product.

The Fold 7 is easily one of the best foldables of 2025, in my opinion. It’s super slim, it has a fantastic display with an improved crease, you get excellent cameras, and the seven years of software support is always a plus. Samsung listened to user feedback, ditched the archaic and bulky design of the Fold 6, and delivered a phone that gives the competition a run for its money.

Video Thumbnail
The Galaxy Z Fold improves drastically over its predecessor. | Video credit — Samsung

Of course, it’s not perfect, yet. The Fold 7 uses the same 4,400 mAh battery that the Fold 6 came with. This battery, from a purely numbers-focused perspective, falls behind alternatives like the Oppo Find N5 and the Honor Magic V5. Nevertheless, there is a case to be made for the Fold 7’s battery.

The Fold 7 is very similar to the Fold 6 SE that came before it. It’s slimmer than the base Fold 6, has a main display that’s the same size, and even has the same punch hole design instead of an under-display camera.

If, for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung is able to increase the battery capacity, then it’ll have a winner on its hands. And that’s something that the company needs, because next year is likely to be the year when Apple finally announces its foldable iPhone.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for up to $1,120 off

$999 99
$2119 99
$1120 off (53%)
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung and grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model. On top of that, you can save an extra up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can buy the phone with a $300 Samsung Credit.
Pre-order at Samsung

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All

