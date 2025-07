Galaxy Z Fold 7 crushes it again, because Samsung listened to feedback

Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Galaxy Z Fold improves drastically over its predecessor. | Video credit — Samsung

Of course, it’s not perfect, yet. The Fold 7 uses the same 4,400 mAh battery that the Fold 6 came with. This battery, from a purely numbers-focused perspective, falls behind alternatives like the Oppo Find N5 and the Honor Magic V5. Nevertheless, there is a case to be made for the



The Fold 7 is very similar to the Fold 6 SE that came before it. It’s slimmer than the base Fold 6, has a main display that’s the same size, and even has the same punch hole design instead of an under-display camera.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 , though not in the hands of most users who’ve placed an order, has excelled massively over the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung listened, and its new phone is apparently exactly what fans had been hoping for after the archaic Fold 6.China is a major market, but it’s also extremely competitive. The Fold 6 quickly fell behind domestic foldable phones after its launch, and Samsung had to release the region-exclusive Fold 6 SE just to claw back some market share. However, with the, Chinese consumers have shown that they’re quite willing to support Samsung if the company listens to feedback.Thehas already sold ) double what the Fold 6 had managed in the same time frame. Chinese customers have shown quite clearly that they value a competitive product.Theis easily one of the best foldables of 2025, in my opinion. It’s super slim, it has a fantastic display with an improved crease, you get excellent cameras, and the seven years of software support is always a plus. Samsung listened to user feedback, ditched the archaic and bulky design of the Fold 6, and delivered a phone that gives the competition a run for its money.