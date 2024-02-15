Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung may equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with its best camera

Samsung Camera
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 6 may feature the same camera as Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be one of the best foldable phones around, but it's no secret that Samsung's bendable phones are slowly losing ground to new entrants and that's partly because of the phone's cameras. The South Korean may turn the situation around with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has five cameras in all and its form factor gives it a versatility even top camera phones can't match. For a device that starts at $1,800 though, the camera quality leaves a lot to be desired.

What added insult to injury is that most rumors said that the Z Fold 6 was going to keep the same cameras as the Fold 5. Samsung may have realized its mistake though.

X leaker @Tech_Reve claims Samsung is considering equipping the Fold 6 with the same camera sensor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The tipster seems to be referring to the 200MP main sensor, meaning the phone may toss out the 50MP primary camera.


The leaker says that Samsung has decided to equip 'the Fold6 with the same camera sensor as the S24 Ultra instead of decreasing the battery capacity.' We are guessing they made a typo and instead meant that the company would equip the phone with a new sensor instead of increasing battery capacity.

All phones have space constraints and this applies even more so to bendable phones. The Galaxy S24 Ultra's 200MP camera is 1/1.3-inch - bigger than the Fold 5's 1/1.56-inch 50MP main camera.

Samsung's next clamshell is also rumored to be thinner, so there's no way that the Korean giant can squeeze in both a bigger camera sensor and a larger battery. 

Technicalities aside, the prospect of Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a better camera, wider design, and bigger screens is exciting and will surely help the company keep competition in check.

