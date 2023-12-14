Samsung's Vision Pro-rivaling Galaxy Glass headset could arrive in early 2024





new rumors out of Korea are today calling for a significantly earlier than previously expected launch for another such product we've been waiting for since... forever.

Big plans, very few details





Unlike the Vision Pro , Samsung's so-called "Galaxy Glass" is truly and almost completely shrouded in mystery mere months or possibly even weeks ahead of its freshly rumored announcement.





Of course, the latest gossip from the homeland of the world's top smartphone vendor directly clashes with a report from just last month that foreshadowed a (limited) release scheduled for "the end of 2024."









While it's obviously hard to know who to trust and what launch timeline to consider more reliable, word around the watercooler now is that Samsung has managed to "accelerate" the development of its rookie high-end mixed reality hardware effort somehow.





The Galaxy Glass (whose moniker is far from etched in stone) is believed to be just about ready for primetime already, which means that an announcement alongside the ultra-high-end Galaxy S24 handset family next month could well be in the cards.





Today's speculative Korean media report explicitly calls for a potential "release as early as the beginning of the year" (at least if Google's automated English translation is correct), which rules out the possibility of seeing a simple announcement soon followed by an actual commercial rollout way down the line.





But with details being so scarce on exactly what kind of device Samsung is prepping here, there are clearly no guarantees whatsoever in terms of production and launch schedules. Besides, that previous rumor about an initial batch of 30,000 units or so being manufactured and sold in select markets around the world could obviously still pan out.

Does Apple really have anything to fear?





There are a number of valid answers to that question we can reasonably come up with at the moment, ranging from "no one can say for sure" to "anything's possible." But the fact of the matter is the Vision Pro remains highly vulnerable to any and all prospective contenders and rivals due primarily to its obscene price tag.













Vision Pro -rivaling project. Previously rumored under the Samsung Infinite codename, this secretive headset is officially confirmed to be developed in partnership with Google and Qualcomm , with the former naturally helping out on the software front and the latter taking care of the chipset manufacturing side of the-rivaling project.



