Leaker shares nearly all of Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs and competitors should be very scared
Information about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is steadily tricking in as Samsung continues to prepare for the rumored July unveiling. While the phone may not be a radical upgrade over the Fold 5, Samsung will introduce a slew of changes to make it appreciably different, per a new leak.
Leaker @chunvn8888 has posted everything his sources told him about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on X. As was expected, the phone will not have a Galaxy S24 Ultra-like silo for the S Pen, which is understandable, given it's going to be thinner than before. The phone will reportedly measure 11mm when folded - slimmer than the 13.4mm Fold 5.
It's also rumored to be lighter than the Fold 5, even though it might pack a 200mAh bigger 4,600mAh battery.
As rumors have been saying, the Fold 6 might be wider than its predecessor. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the external screen will have an aspect ratio of 20:9, whereas the inner display will have a ratio of 1.08:1. The outer screen is expected to grow from 6.2-inch to 6.4-inch.
Additionally, the Fold 6 is rumored to have Galaxy S24 Ultra-style sharp edges instead of its predecessor's softer rounded corners. Like the S series flagship, the Fold 6 is also rumored to ditch the aluminum frame for titanium sides.
The latest round of rumors also claims that the phone will retain the same rear camera array as its predecessor, but it could feature an improved under-display camera.
The phone will be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or rather the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy which should give it a slight edge over other top Android phones of 2024.
The latest rumors also claim that Samsung's next clamshell foldable will be available in three colors, but we may see additional options on the South Korean giant's website.
Assuming the leak is legit, the Fold 6 will address the biggest complaint consumers have with its phone -- the narrow cover screen -- and eliminate the biggest advantage competitors have over its foldable phone.
