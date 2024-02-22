Leaker shares nearly all of Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs and competitors should be very scared









Galaxy Z Fold 6 on X. As was expected, the phone will not have a Leaker @chunvn8888 has posted everything his sources told him about theon X. As was expected, the phone will not have a Galaxy S24 Ultra -like silo for the S Pen, which is understandable, given it's going to be thinner than before . The phone will reportedly measure 11mm when folded - slimmer than the 13.4mm Fold 5.









It's also rumored to be lighter than the Fold 5, even though it might pack a 200mAh bigger 4,600mAh battery.













Additionally, the Fold 6 is rumored to have Galaxy S24 Ultra -style sharp edges instead of its predecessor's softer rounded corners. Like the S series flagship, the Fold 6 is also rumored to ditch the aluminum frame for titanium sides.









Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





The latest rumors also claim that Samsung's next clamshell foldable will be available in three colors, but we may see additional options on the South Korean giant's website.



