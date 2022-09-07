These amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals are ending soon, so get them while you can





But not for long, which means you may want to hurry and order your favorite new foldable model while you can still save up to a whopping $1,150 in a combination of instant Samsung Credit and "enhanced" trade-in discounts.





Wait a minute, didn't said combined discount cap off at "only" $1,050 the last time we checked Samsung 's official US website? That's right, but at some point since last week, it appears that the company has quietly increased the value of its free credit offered with Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 purchases for eligible "accessories" while keeping the "enhanced" trade-in credits in place and unchanged.

Even with Labor Day in the rearview mirror, Samsung is offering huge discounts on its newest and hottest foldables. The Z Flip 4 is available with up to $700 off with trade-in. On top of that, you get $150 Samsung Credit with the purchase of this phone. In a bundle with the Buds 2 Pro or Watch 5, you get 30% off on the earbuds or smartwatch. For the Z Fold 4, Samsung has a similar offer after Labor Day. The company gives up to $900 off with trade-in for its newest foldable multitasking beast, and $250 in Samsung Credit with the purchase of this phone.

To be perfectly clear, you're not looking at outright markdowns from the two's list prices of $999.99 and $1,799.99 respectively... or any sort of digital or physical gift cards to use at a later date.









alongside the Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 immediately after adding one of the two hot new ultra-high-end handsets to your cart. You can opt for an equally new and attractive Instead, you'll have to choose what you want to order at a $150 or $250 discountthe Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 immediatelyadding one of the two hot new ultra-high-end handsets to your cart. You can opt for an equally new and attractive Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro , for instance, or go the premium Android tablet route with a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra





You're also free to choose from a wide range of actual smartphone accessories like cases, covers, chargers, and cables to get, well, free of charge or even add a Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop to your order.





First things first, of course, you'll have to tick a few boxes for the opportunity to save as much as 900 bucks with the right trade-in. That only applies to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, mind you, with "enhanced trade-in credits" topping at $700 for Z Flip 4 buyers.





Naturally, you'll get more credit if you trade in a newer or higher-end phone in mint condition, but Samsung can also "guarantee" $200 and $300 discounts with Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 orders respectively for "any" Galaxy device in "any" condition. Yes, including damaged phones with cracked screens and any other faults or flaws.

More free stuff included with your hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, that is, and a few other interesting Samsung promotions likely to expire before long.





We're talking a complimentary four-month YouTube Premium subscription (for new accounts only), three gratis months of Spotify Premium access, four free months of SiriusXM Streaming, and six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage, all bundled in with all Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 variants without you having to lift a finger.

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm size options. You can choose from a bunch of bands, as well as design yours. For a limited time, you get up to $165 of "enhanced" trade-in credit. Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available with a bunch of bands while also giving you the freedom to design your own style. A limited-time offer gives you up to $240 of trade-in credit, guaranteeing a cool $125 discount with any watch trade-in regardless of condition.





Speaking of bundles, you can also combine the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a total discount of 30 percent at the time of this writing, while the former Wear OS-based smartwatches are available by themselves for up to $165 less than usual with an "enhanced" trade-in.

The latest noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds are here and you can get up to $75 of trade-in value for your old audio device regardless of condition.





Finally, the Finally, the AirPods Pro (and presumably, AirPods Pro 2 )-rivaling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are currently "guaranteed" to go a cool $75 below their regular price of $229.99 with "any" previous-generation Galaxy Buds trade-in regardless of their cosmetic or working condition.



