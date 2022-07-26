This is our most detailed look yet at all four main Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors
Just as we've come to expect in the last few years, Samsung's next big thing(s) hold virtually no big surprises with a couple of weeks still left until they're actually scheduled to go official.
The company itself is crucially contributing to this utter lack of mystery by already accepting reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5, although one thing Samsung must have hoped to keep under wraps at least a few more days were full renders of possibly the most interesting of those three devices.
Unsurprisingly, that's exactly what Giznext is publishing today in collaboration with star leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (perhaps better known for his Back to the Future references under the @OnLeaks Twitter handle), and even though these complete and high-quality images don't reveal anything shocking, groundbreaking, or previously unknown, they're definitely a good way to keep prospective Galaxy Z Flip 4 buyers abuzz and ready to spend $999 and up for a familiar design with revised internals.
Four main colors pictured, many other combinations in the pipeline
As rumored a number of times in the recent past and rendered in one lower-quality and much less revealing image last week, Samsung will soon release the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the following four colors:
- Graphite (aka black)
- Pink Gold (or just gold)
- Bora Purple (translated: purple purple, double purple, or... really purple)
- Blue (more like light blue)
With all four models showcased in all their glory from every angle above, we won't blame you if you feel a little underwhelmed by the overall style and appearance of a device whose looks are much more important than they are for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, for instance.
But before you go from underwhelmed to disappointed, you should remember this year's Bespoke program is expected to take customization to a whole new level with over 1,000 (yes, one thousand) color combos available with little to no effort and, hopefully, minimal delay. Of those (slightly) different 1,000+ versions, Samsung reportedly plans to push the following five especially aggressively, based on rumblings around the supply chain:
- Black/green/green
- Gold/yellow/white
- Gold/yellow/yellow
- Silver/navy/navy
- Silver/white/white
Of course, the 5G-enabled Z Flip 4 is designed to attract attention and turn heads even in its most "basic" four flavors, all of which have a little black section at the back to create a nice and premium dual-tone style even as far as the Graphite model is concerned. This section includes the two seemingly unchanged rear-facing cameras widely expected to settle for the same 12 megapixel counts as the Z Flip 3's dual shooters.
What else should you expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 4?
Because there's not much else to say about the design of this clamshell-style Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse, which is essentially identical to that of last year's Snapdragon 888-based Z Flip 3, we should probably circle back to a few of the juiciest recent (and semi-recent) rumors on specs and features to lift your excitement ahead of the fast-approaching Unpacked launch event.
Perhaps the most exciting Z Flip 4 upgrade over its good but certainly not perfect predecessor is a 3,700mAh or so battery that will somehow be squeezed into what arguably looks like a reasonably thin body. Thicker than the Z Flip 3's frame, of course, but likely not by a lot.
A neat visual comparison between the Z Flip 3 frame (left) and the Z Flip 4 (right).
Then you have a slightly larger 2.1-inch cover display backing an unchanged 6.7-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support, and believe it or not, a good old fashioned charger in the box... in certain markets, at least. Now how's that for a 2022 upgrade?
In terms of retail pricing, it appears that early reports of a launch discount compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may have been greatly exaggerated, with the Z Flip 4 likely to either start at the same old $999 tag as its forerunner or a slightly higher $1,049 with 128GB internal storage space and 8GB RAM.
