This is our most detailed look yet at all four main Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors

Unsurprisingly, that's exactly what Giznext is publishing today in collaboration with star leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (perhaps better known for his Back to the Future references under the @OnLeaks Twitter handle ), and even though these complete and high-quality images don't reveal anything shocking, groundbreaking, or previously unknown, they're definitely a good way to keep prospective Galaxy Z Flip 4 buyers abuzz and ready to spend $999 and up for a familiar design with revised internals.

Four main colors pictured, many other combinations in the pipeline









Graphite (aka black)

Pink Gold (or just gold)

Bora Purple (translated: purple purple, double purple, or... really purple)

Blue (more like light blue)





With all four models showcased in all their glory from every angle above, we won't blame you if you feel a little underwhelmed by the overall style and appearance of a device whose looks are much more important than they are for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, for instance.





But before you go from underwhelmed to disappointed, you should remember this year's Bespoke program is expected to take customization to a whole new level with over 1,000 (yes, one thousand) color combos available with little to no effort and, hopefully, minimal delay. Of those (slightly) different 1,000+ versions, Samsung reportedly plans to push the following five especially aggressively, based on rumblings around the supply chain:





Black/green/green

Gold/yellow/white

Gold/yellow/yellow

Silver/navy/navy

Silver/white/white



Of course, the 5G-enabled Z Flip 4 is designed to attract attention and turn heads even in its most "basic" four flavors, all of which have a little black section at the back to create a nice and premium dual-tone style even as far as the Graphite model is concerned. This section includes the two seemingly unchanged rear-facing cameras widely expected to settle for the same 12 megapixel counts as the Z Flip 3's dual shooters.

What else should you expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 4?





Because there's not much else to say about the design of this clamshell-style Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse, which is essentially identical to that of last year's Snapdragon 888-based Z Flip 3, we should probably circle back to a few of the juiciest recent (and semi-recent) rumors on specs and features to lift your excitement ahead of the fast-approaching Unpacked launch event.





Perhaps the most exciting Z Flip 4 upgrade over its good but certainly not perfect predecessor is a 3,700mAh or so battery that will somehow be squeezed into what arguably looks like a reasonably thin body. Thicker than the Z Flip 3 's frame, of course, but likely not by a lot.









Then you have a slightly larger 2.1-inch cover display backing an unchanged 6.7-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support, and believe it or not, a good old fashioned charger in the box ... in certain markets, at least. Now how's that for a 2022 upgrade?



