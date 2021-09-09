Samsung is now sweetening its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G deals with free Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung is now sweetening its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G deals with free Galaxy Buds 22
Of course, gone are the days when you had to wait months on end for a premium new smartphone to score a decent discount, and after a bunch of solid deals with a lot of special conditions and requirements imposed by Samsung and a number of major third-party retailers, Amazon recently dropped the list prices of both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G with no questions asked.
That's because Samsung is currently throwing in a pair of the hot new Galaxy Buds 2 at no extra charge with your Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 model of choice. While you don't need to trade anything in to take advantage of this awesome bundle deal, choosing to do so will still allow you to get some of the best true wireless earbuds out there for free.
In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, these bad boys also have top-notch overall audio quality going for them, as well as stellar battery life, flawless connectivity, a winning design, and decent IPX2 water resistance.
The 5G-capable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, meanwhile, probably need no introduction at this point, selling like hotcakes around the world after earning rave reviews for their surprisingly refined designs, unbeatable raw power, and still-rare flexibility.