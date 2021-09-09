Notification Center

Samsung is now sweetening its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G deals with free Galaxy Buds 2

Adrian Diaconescu
By
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is now sweetening its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G deals with free Galaxy Buds 2
While not quite as expensive as their experimental forerunners, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are not affordable by any stretch of the imagination either, normally fetching $999.99 and $1799.99 respectively in their entry-level storage variants with no strings attached.

Of course, gone are the days when you had to wait months on end for a premium new smartphone to score a decent discount, and after a bunch of solid deals with a lot of special conditions and requirements imposed by Samsung and a number of major third-party retailers, Amazon recently dropped the list prices of both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G with no questions asked.

Then again, it might actually be a better idea in the grand scheme of things to purchase your favorite of the two foldable powerhouses directly from their manufacturers at the aforementioned full prices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Free Galaxy Buds 2

Gift
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Free Galaxy Buds 2

Gift
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

That's because Samsung is currently throwing in a pair of the hot new Galaxy Buds 2 at no extra charge with your Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 model of choice. While you don't need to trade anything in to take advantage of this awesome bundle deal, choosing to do so will still allow you to get some of the best true wireless earbuds out there for free.

Available for $149.99 by themselves, the non-Pro second-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds are extremely similar to the first-gen Galaxy Buds Pro, which were originally priced at $199.99 a pair. 

In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, these bad boys also have top-notch overall audio quality going for them, as well as stellar battery life, flawless connectivity, a winning design, and decent IPX2 water resistance.

The 5G-capable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, meanwhile, probably need no introduction at this point, selling like hotcakes around the world after earning rave reviews for their surprisingly refined designs, unbeatable raw power, and still-rare flexibility.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1800 Special Samsung $1800 Special T-Mobile $50 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
$1000 Special Samsung $1000 Special T-Mobile $28 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

