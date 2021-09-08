The first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G deal with no special conditions is here

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





We're talking no device trade-in, number port-in, obligatory carrier activation, new line of wireless service, monthly installment plan, BOGO arrangement, or anything of that sort. Of course, it's way too early to realistically expect to save a small fortune on an unlocked handset that's reportedly selling like hotcakes around the world , but if you were planning to get one anyway, you might as well lower its $1,800 starting price by 70 bucks.



Amazon can hook you up with that modest yet notable discount on the "entry-level" configuration of the Z Fold 3 5G in your choice of Phantom Black, Phantom Green, or Phantom Silver hues, although technically, a third-party merchant is in charge of selling and shipping the latter two models.



The same goes for the top-of-the-line 512GB storage variant, which is available at the time of this writing for $70 of its own shaved off a $1,900 list price in a single Phantom Black paint job. Before deciding which of the two is right for you, it's important to keep in mind that both phones come with a whopping 12GB RAM count while also sharing, well, everything else apart from the amount of space digital hoarders can get to feed their addiction.



256 gigs of internal storage space may not be enough for everyone, mind you, considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G lacks a microSD card slot, and on an unrelated note, a good old fashioned headphone jack as well.



The rest of the specifications are more than worth Amazon's reduced prices, including a gorgeous primary 7.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a similarly smooth 6.2-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processing power, a grand total of five cameras (one of which is barely visible to the naked eye), and a hefty 4,400mAh battery equipped with fast wireless and fast wired charging technology.





