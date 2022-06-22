Amazon is now selling Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a huge $500 discount





We're not talking about an actual visit to the world's largest river, of course, but a quick digital tour of the top commerce website in the US, where the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is currently sold for a whopping 500 bucks less than usual in a single 256GB storage variant and two colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, 256GB, Unlocked, US Version, Two Colors $500 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





the most sophisticated design possible ( Because this is easily one of the best phones out there with arguablymost sophisticated design possible ( for the time being ), that absolutely massive discount "only" equates to 28 percent slashed off the extravagant $1,799.99 list price of that entry-level configuration in Phantom Green and Phantom Silver hues.













In case you're wondering, this marks a new all-time low price for this flexible Snapdragon 888 powerhouse with a 7.6-inch main display and 6.2-inch cover screen at a third-party US retailer, and naturally, the unlocked device on sale here for a presumably limited time only is fully compatible with all of the nation's 4G LTE and 5G networks sans upfront obligations of any sort.



