Amazon is now selling Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a huge $500 discount

We're not talking about an actual visit to the world's largest river, of course, but a quick digital tour of the top commerce website in the US, where the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is currently sold for a whopping 500 bucks less than usual in a single 256GB storage variant and two colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, 256GB, Unlocked, US Version, Two Colors $500 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





the most sophisticated design possible ( Because this is easily one of the best phones out there with arguablymost sophisticated design possible ( for the time being ), that absolutely massive discount "only" equates to 28 percent slashed off the extravagant $1,799.99 list price of that entry-level configuration in Phantom Green and Phantom Silver hues.









Of course, Amazon's Prime Day 2022 festival is even closer on the horizon than the official announcements of Samsung 's next-gen foldable beasts, but if you hurry, you can both beat the rush and score the very well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a rare discount without a Prime membership or any other strings attached.





In case you're wondering, this marks a new all-time low price for this flexible Snapdragon 888 powerhouse with a 7.6-inch main display and 6.2-inch cover screen at a third-party US retailer, and naturally, the unlocked device on sale here for a presumably limited time only is fully compatible with all of the nation's 4G LTE and 5G networks sans upfront obligations of any sort.





If you're done "discovering" Samsung's best summer deals for the day and you're not interested in picking up a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (alongside a Galaxy Watch 4) at an unprecedented discount , it might be a good idea to pay Amazon a visit as well.