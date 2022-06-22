 Amazon is now selling Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a huge $500 discount - PhoneArena
If you're done "discovering" Samsung's best summer deals for the day and you're not interested in picking up a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (alongside a Galaxy Watch 4) at an unprecedented discount, it might be a good idea to pay Amazon a visit as well. 

We're not talking about an actual visit to the world's largest river, of course, but a quick digital tour of the top commerce website in the US, where the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is currently sold for a whopping 500 bucks less than usual in a single 256GB storage variant and two colors.

Because this is easily one of the best phones out there with arguably the most sophisticated design possible (for the time being), that absolutely massive discount "only" equates to 28 percent slashed off the extravagant $1,799.99 list price of that entry-level configuration in Phantom Green and Phantom Silver hues.

$500 also pales in comparison with Samsung's first-party markdown offered just yesterday on both 256 and 512 gig models in combination with a complimentary Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. But now that insane bundle deal is gone, and there are obviously no guarantees it will ever return, even with a more powerful and refined Z Fold 4 around the corner that could start at a lower price than $1,800

Of course, Amazon's Prime Day 2022 festival is even closer on the horizon than the official announcements of Samsung's next-gen foldable beasts, but if you hurry, you can both beat the rush and score the very well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a rare discount without a Prime membership or any other strings attached.

In case you're wondering, this marks a new all-time low price for this flexible Snapdragon 888 powerhouse with a 7.6-inch main display and 6.2-inch cover screen at a third-party US retailer, and naturally, the unlocked device on sale here for a presumably limited time only is fully compatible with all of the nation's 4G LTE and 5G networks sans upfront obligations of any sort.

