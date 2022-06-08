New camera features coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3
1
The camera systems on Samsung's latest foldable phone duo—the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3—are not exactly the best out of the company’s current lineup. No, that prize goes to the Galaxy S22 flagship series.
Despite that, today, there is some good news for Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 owners. The latest update that is currently rolling out to the two Samsung foldables contains a set of new camera features and improvements taken straight from the S22 series playbook. (via TizenHelp)
Unlike their cousins from the S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 did not have the option to shoot with the 12MP telephoto camera while in Pro mode until now. Pro mode is a way for users to access more of the camera settings and therefore have more control over how it shoots.
Night Photography mode has the ability to offer higher levels of detail when shooting in low-light conditions. Both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 already have Night Photography, but not when shooting in Portrait Mode.
With the latest update owners of Samsung’s latest foldables will now be able to shoot with Portrait Mode in much darker conditions than before, opening up a whole new avenue of possibilities.
After installing the new update, video calls with the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 should be more clear, both for first and third-party applications. That includes apps like Zoom, Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Teams, Google Meets and Duo, and more.
The firmware version for the Fold 3 is dubbed F926BXXU1CVEB, and the one for the Flip 3 is F711BXXU2CVEB. Currently, the only countries receiving it are Italy and Germany, but the update should soon arrive in others worldwide.
Despite that, today, there is some good news for Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 owners. The latest update that is currently rolling out to the two Samsung foldables contains a set of new camera features and improvements taken straight from the S22 series playbook. (via TizenHelp)
Support for the telephoto camera in Pro mode
Unlike their cousins from the S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 did not have the option to shoot with the 12MP telephoto camera while in Pro mode until now. Pro mode is a way for users to access more of the camera settings and therefore have more control over how it shoots.
With the new update, you can now utilize available cameras on the back while shooting in Pro mode.
Night Photography in Portrait Mode
Night Photography mode has the ability to offer higher levels of detail when shooting in low-light conditions. Both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 already have Night Photography, but not when shooting in Portrait Mode.
With the latest update owners of Samsung’s latest foldables will now be able to shoot with Portrait Mode in much darker conditions than before, opening up a whole new avenue of possibilities.
Improved video for apps
After installing the new update, video calls with the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 should be more clear, both for first and third-party applications. That includes apps like Zoom, Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Teams, Google Meets and Duo, and more.
Both foldables should also get the zoom-in and zoom-out tracking feature that tries to fit everyone in the shot for when there are up to 10 people present.
The firmware version for the Fold 3 is dubbed F926BXXU1CVEB, and the one for the Flip 3 is F711BXXU2CVEB. Currently, the only countries receiving it are Italy and Germany, but the update should soon arrive in others worldwide.
Things that are NOT allowed: