Samsung kicks off huge Discover summer sale with sizzling hot deals on phones, tablets, and more

If you're excited about Amazon's fast-approaching Prime Day 2022 deal bonanza but feel like you simply cannot wait another second (let alone three weeks or so) to save big on Samsung's best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds, we have some outstanding news to bring you today.

Samsung itself is selling... pretty much everything it makes at incredibly low prices, in some cases throwing in various cool freebies and deal sweeteners to convince you now's the perfect time to pull the trigger. 

Of course, Prime Day will be about way more than just Galaxy devices, but if you're a hardcore fan of the world's top smartphone manufacturer and number two tablet vendor, there might not be any reason to wait.

Jump to:

When will the Discover Samsung Event end?


On Sunday, June 26, which means you have an entire week (give or take a few hours) to get everything from the hugely popular Galaxy S22 Ultra to the... hugely popular Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds Pro at massive discounts with or without an assortment of strings attached.


While a number of killer deals across several key product categories are live as of the time of this writing (Monday, June 20), a bunch of additional "daily offers" will join the party, well, daily to help you maximize your savings (for a limited time) on devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (on June 21), Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (June 22), and Tab S8 Ultra (June 23, 24, and 25).

Best Samsung Discover phone deals 


The best Android phones money can buy right now arguably deserve the greatest summer deals possible, and we can't think of many things cooler than a "vanilla" Galaxy S22 5G at $99.99 and up... with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Free 256GB Memory Upgrade, Up to $700 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$750 off (88%) Trade-in
$99 99
$849 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Free 256GB Memory Upgrade, Up to $700 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$750 off (71%) Trade-in
$299 99
$1049 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Free 256GB Memory Upgrade, Up to $1000 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$1100 off (85%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

256GB, Free Galaxy Buds Live, Up to $800 Enhanced Trade-In
$950 off (83%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99
$1149 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB, Free Galaxy Watch 4, Up to $1200 Enhanced Trade-In Credit on Cracked Screens
$1490 off (71%) Trade-in Gift
$599 99
$2089 97
Buy at Samsung

Of course, you will have to jump through a number of hoops to score the highest savings available on the Galaxy S22 family, as well as Samsung's (still) latest foldable powerhouses... or you can simply take advantage of your free upgrade from 128 to 256GB local digital hoarding room. Then again, how could you possibly say no to the opportunity of saving hundreds and hundreds of bucks by trading in a used phone with a broken screen?

Samsung Discover tablet deals


The gargantuan Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might just be the star of the entire summer Discover sales event, at least for the time being, including two awesome gifts and fetching lower than usual prices both with and without an eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Up to $550 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$550 off (79%) Trade-in
$149 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Up to $600 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$600 off (67%) Trade-in
$299 99
$899 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Free Galaxy Buds Pro, $100 Samsung Credit, Up to $675 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$875 off (67%) Trade-in Gift
$424 99
$1299 98
Buy at Samsung

Naturally, the slightly smaller and equally as powerful Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are still much more affordable, not to mention that their compact (ish) bodies are likely to be considered by many prospective buyers as key strengths over the Tab S8 Ultra rather than weaknesses.

Samsung Discover smartwatch and earbuds deals


The frequently discounted Galaxy Watch 4 family couldn't have possibly missed this party, offering its highest markdowns right now with standalone cellular connectivity, while the Galaxy Buds Live, Buds 2, and Buds Pro are pretty much as affordable as they've ever been if you're not looking to "recycle" an old audio device. Have at'em, bargain hunters!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

Bluetooth, 4G LTE, $100 Trade-In Credit
$150 off (50%) Trade-in
$149 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, $100 Trade-In Credit
$160 off (48%) Trade-in
$169 99
$329 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, $100 Trade-In Credit
$160 off (40%) Trade-in
$239 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, $100 Trade-In Credit
$160 off (37%) Trade-in
$269 99
$429 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, $50 Trade-In Credit
$100 off (50%) Trade-in
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, $50 Trade-In Credit
$90 off (60%) Trade-in
$59 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

True Wireless Earbuds, $50 Trade-In Credit
$100 off (67%) Trade-in
$49 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless