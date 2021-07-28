Here are the sharpest and most detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G renders yet

Here are the sharpest and most detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G renders yet0
We're talking about "official hi-res marketing renders" of the company's next ultra-high-end foldable device, following closely after similarly "official" (allegedly) and high-quality (evidently) images of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.
Front and back, folded and unfolded
As you probably already know, the fast-approaching Snapdragon 888 powerhouse looks more or less similar to its Snapdragon 865 predecessor on the outside, both as far as the inward screen and the outward panel are concerned.
The primary triple rear-facing camera module does look a little different, shrinking in width and extending in height while housing its single LED flash below the three imaging sensors rather than to their right.
Depicted in a somewhat... boring Phantom Black color today, the otherwise eye-catching foldable device is also expected to come in decidedly snazzier green and pinkish white hues at a significantly lower starting price than last year's very well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.
The perfect quality/price ratio?
That's still a whole lot more than the starting prices of the best phones (with conventional designs) out there, nonetheless beating the Z Fold 2's original MSRP by a whopping 400 bucks. Granted, nothing's etched in stone just yet, but if all the credible reports of the last few weeks prove accurate, that's going to be enough to buy you a state-of-the-art combination of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.
More impressively, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is widely expected to rock a new generation of Samsung's proprietary UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) technology capable of withstanding more abuse than ever, not to mention that both the 7.6 and 6.2-inch (or so) screens should support 120Hz refresh rate capabilities this time around.
Although the primary foldable display may look unchanged at first glance, Samsung will almost certainly pull off both an under-panel camera and S Pen (Pro) support, which arguably beats a meaningless resolution upgrade in terms of industry importance and, well, consumer wow factor. Of course, no stylus (be it a "standard" or Pro variant) will be included in the phone's base price, and if the S21 family is any indication, the same probably goes for chargers and earbuds.
Check out these Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses
On the bright side, you can get a bunch of sweet preorder bonuses at the link above if you hurry, including a mysterious "special offer towards Galaxy products" (did someone say free Galaxy Buds 2?).
Equipped with a grand total of five cameras, the Z Fold 3 5G is unlikely to match the photographic skills of the S21 Ultra, for instance, while also settling for 25W charging speeds and a so-so (by 2021 flagship standards) 4,400mAh battery. At the end of the day, however, this bad boy's bang for buck could prove outright irresistible... if you can live with a couple of inherent foldable flaws unlikely to be completely ironed out anytime soon.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks (57 updates)
-
Now reading
28 July Here are the sharpest and most detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G renders yet
-
26 July Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
-
26 July Another Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak: camera and displays detailed, extra S Pen info revealed
-
26 July Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's S Pen Case
-
24 July Samsung may launch a "Note Pack" case for storing S Pen Fold Edition