Samsung Android

Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images

Anam Hamid
By
0
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
German outlet WinFuture has published upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's official, high-resolution marketing renders.

The images are in line with previously leaked renders and marketing photos and give us a clearer look at the revamped rear design. The phone now has a vertical camera array, which apparently has the same duo of 12MP cameras found on the predecessor.

This has freed up space for the cover unit, which has grown from 1.1 inches to 1.9-inches allegedly. The outer touch screen is expected to gain more functionality and it will be primarily used to show notifications and clock, and will also act as a viewfinder for the camera.

The main screen is seemingly still 6.7 inches but this time around we are getting a 120Hz LTPO panel. The phone will apparently feature a metal frame and per today's report, it also has an improved hinge.


According to earlier information, the handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 and it will have 8GB of RAM. The phone will be available in 128GB and 256GB variants. The device will have a waterproof rating of IPX8.

The clamshell phone will purportedly have a 3,300mAh cell and it will support 15W charging.

WinFuture says that the price will start at 1200 Euros (~$1,416). For reference, the 256GB Z Flip 5G had a launch price of around 1,510 Euros. In the US, you can expect to pay around $1,000 for the base version.

These marketing images show the phone in the rumored Black colorway. It will seemingly also be available in green, cream, light violet, dark blue, neutral gray, and light pink hues.

The phone will break cover on August 11. We think it will be one of the best phones of the year

