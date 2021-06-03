Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is suddenly on sale at a surprisingly low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Exactly like those very special offers, this hot new promotion is available exclusively through the aforementioned company's official eBay outlet store in a "limited" quantity. Furthermore, you'll have to opt for a decidedly eye-catching Bronze flavor of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G if you want to shave $500+ off the versatile handset's $1,999.99 list price.
This absolutely gargantuan discount easily beats what Samsung itself offered back in April, making the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G more affordable than ever before with no strings attached whatsoever, no catches, and no special requirements.
At less than $1,500, however, it's hard to argue with the appeal of this surprisingly polished sequel to the deeply flawed original Galaxy Fold from 2019. Commercially released less than a year ago, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is probably not the best phone money can buy in 2021, but it's certainly a device like no other... at least until the undoubtedly costlier Z Fold 3 sees daylight.