Samsung Android Deals 5G

Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is suddenly on sale at a surprisingly low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 03, 2021, 8:51 AM
Microsoft is at it yet again, selling the world's best foldable smartphone (so far) at a lower than ever price in a US unlocked variant just a little over a week after holding some of the greatest deals to date on Samsung's Galaxy Note 20, Tab S7, and S21 Ultra.

Exactly like those very special offers, this hot new promotion is available exclusively through the aforementioned company's official eBay outlet store in a "limited" quantity. Furthermore, you'll have to opt for a decidedly eye-catching Bronze flavor of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G if you want to shave $500+ off the versatile handset's $1,999.99 list price.

Namely, if you hurry, you can spend as little as $1,489 for the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse with 256 gigs of internal storage space and a 12GB RAM count in tow, as well as a stunning main 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate support and a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display that's also far from a pushover.

This absolutely gargantuan discount easily beats what Samsung itself offered back in April, making the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G more affordable than ever before with no strings attached whatsoever, no catches, and no special requirements.

The arguably more boring-looking black model, mind you, is on sale at a comparatively modest $200 markdown at the time of this writing on eBay, fetching the same $1,799.99 that Samsung currently charges on its own official US e-store. In fact, the device manufacturer permanently reduced the $1,999.99 regular price by a couple of Benjamins a little while ago, so that doesn't even qualify as a deal anymore.

At less than $1,500, however, it's hard to argue with the appeal of this surprisingly polished sequel to the deeply flawed original Galaxy Fold from 2019. Commercially released less than a year ago, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is probably not the best phone money can buy in 2021, but it's certainly a device like no other... at least until the undoubtedly costlier Z Fold 3 sees daylight.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8

User Score:

9.0
$1800 Special Samsung $1800 Special AT&T $1800 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

