Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Deals 5G

Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on sale at a lower than ever price with no strings attached

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 23, 2021, 11:13 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on sale at a lower than ever price with no strings attached
While far from the world's best overall phone available today, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 2 earned surprisingly solid reviews for the sequel to a deeply flawed product released less than two years ago.

Of course, we have good reason to expect the Z Fold 3 to be even more refined, flexible, and powerful when it sees daylight in just a few months, but unfortunately, that almost certainly means Samsung's next-gen foldable device will be exactly as expensive (if not more so) than its forerunner at launch.

Originally priced at a whopping $2,000, the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G recently received a more than welcome permanent discount of $200 across authorized US retailers. Better yet, the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse can be purchased directly from its manufacturer at $1,600 right now in both Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze hues.

That's $200 less than before and a substantial $400 in total shaved off the handset's list price from back in the day. Believe it or not, there are absolutely no hoops to jump through or special requirements to meet in order to qualify for this hot new deal, which arguably beats the promotion kicked off by Best Buy a few weeks ago.

That latter offer is still live, allowing you to pay as little as $1,500 for a Galaxy Z Fold 2 with upfront activation on select US carriers. Samsung has no such requests, and there are no device trade-ins or commitments of any sort involved.

In addition to Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC (from last year), this truly unique smartphone has a primary tablet-sized 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology going for it, as well as an impressively large 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, a grand total of five cameras, 4,500mAh battery capacity, and perhaps most importantly, UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) display protection.

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G be even sturdier than its predecessor? Probably, but otherwise, Samsung may not be able to add enough new features, significant upgrades, and groundbreaking technologies to warrant spending an extra $400... or perhaps even more.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8

User Score:

9.0
11%off $1600 Special Samsung $700off $1099 Special AT&T $1800 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on sale at a lower than ever price with no strings attached
Popular stories
Apple's 2020 iPad Pros are now on sale at heftier than ever discounts of up to $250
Popular stories
Get a pair of camouflage Beats Studio3 headphones at $160 off
Popular stories
Best deals this week: $200 off the Z Fold 2, iPhone 12 Pro Max and S21 Ultra BOGO
Popular stories
Buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on Verizon, and get another for free
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless