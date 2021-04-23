Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on sale at a lower than ever price with no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Originally priced at a whopping $2,000, the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G recently received a more than welcome permanent discount of $200 across authorized US retailers. Better yet, the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse can be purchased directly from its manufacturer at $1,600 right now in both Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze hues.





That's $200 less than before and a substantial $400 in total shaved off the handset's list price from back in the day. Believe it or not, there are absolutely no hoops to jump through or special requirements to meet in order to qualify for this hot new deal, which arguably beats the promotion kicked off by Best Buy a few weeks ago





That latter offer is still live, allowing you to pay as little as $1,500 for a Galaxy Z Fold 2 with upfront activation on select US carriers. Samsung has no such requests, and there are no device trade-ins or commitments of any sort involved.





In addition to Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC (from last year), this truly unique smartphone has a primary tablet-sized 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology going for it, as well as an impressively large 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, a grand total of five cameras, 4,500mAh battery capacity, and perhaps most importantly, UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) display protection.







