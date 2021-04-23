Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on sale at a lower than ever price with no strings attached
Of course, we have good reason to expect the Z Fold 3 to be even more refined, flexible, and powerful when it sees daylight in just a few months, but unfortunately, that almost certainly means Samsung's next-gen foldable device will be exactly as expensive (if not more so) than its forerunner at launch.
That's $200 less than before and a substantial $400 in total shaved off the handset's list price from back in the day. Believe it or not, there are absolutely no hoops to jump through or special requirements to meet in order to qualify for this hot new deal, which arguably beats the promotion kicked off by Best Buy a few weeks ago.
In addition to Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC (from last year), this truly unique smartphone has a primary tablet-sized 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology going for it, as well as an impressively large 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, a grand total of five cameras, 4,500mAh battery capacity, and perhaps most importantly, UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) display protection.
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G be even sturdier than its predecessor? Probably, but otherwise, Samsung may not be able to add enough new features, significant upgrades, and groundbreaking technologies to warrant spending an extra $400... or perhaps even more.