Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in USA reduced by $200, even more affordable with a referral code



The new price is now live on Samsung's website, as well as at Verizon, AT&T, and Best Buy. The phone is also more affordable in South Korea and the UK now.



In February, Z Flip 5G's price was In February, Z Flip 5G's price was slashed by $250 , and it is now available for $1,199.





9to5Google New referral program launched for the Galaxy Z series reduces the price by a further $100. All you have to do is get a valid referral code from someone who owns a Z series device, per. The code can be generated in Samsung's Members app, under Z Premiere services.





Samsung Z Fold 3 price will likely match the Z Fold 2





Samsung has set ambitious targets for its foldable phones this year and a price cut would surely help, as is evident by Galaxy S21 series' promising early sales



The company is reportedly planning to release three foldable phones and one The company is reportedly planning to release three foldable phones and one dual-hinged handset this year. It reportedly shipped around 3.5 million foldable phones in 2020, and sales are forecasted to reach 7.5 million units this year.



The South Korean giant, on the other hand, wants foldable sales to be at the same level as the Note range, which usually exceeds 10 million units each year.



The The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are likely to match their predecessors' new prices and this could help the chaebol maintain its dominance in the lucrative foldable category which promises high margins.



Since Samsung had a head start, the Z Fold 3 will likely be markedly better than first-generation devices from new entrants. The phone is rumored to come with the Since Samsung had a head start, the Z Fold 3 will likely be markedly better than first-generation devices from new entrants. The phone is rumored to come with the S Pen stylus and an under-panel selfie camera. Venerated leaker Ice Universe has also suggested that it's the one to look out for.





I know some news, but I can't say it. Please be sure to look forward to Fold3, which is a cross-age product. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 2, 2021

