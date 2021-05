Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at a mid-range price in two different versions

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Although it looks like the hot new upper mid-range slate will start at a significantly higher price than the Tab S6 Lite it is technically following when it eventually expands stateside, that massive 12.4-inch display and fittingly hefty 10,090mAh battery could also make it a more than decent alternative to the high-end Tab S7 for folks who prefer to get as much screen real estate as possible without breaking the bank.





But if you're only focused on your expenses ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day 2021 deal festival, it's hard to argue with the appeal of an 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 fetching as little as $529.99.





That's for an entry-level variant pairing a more than generous 128 gigs of internal storage space with a 6GB RAM count, and even better, the 256GB/8GB model is currently available at just $549.99. Obviously, we're talking about non-cellular-enabled tablets in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, which are normally sold for $649.99 and $729.99, thus saving you a cool $120 and $180 respectively at the time of this writing.





As usual, you will need to hurry to get your hands on one of the very few units Microsoft has in stock at these special prices that have last been undercut during Amazon's extended Black Friday 2020 festivities way back in November.





In addition to packing more memory and storage space than its FE-branded successor, the "standard" Galaxy Tab S7 also comes with a sharper and smoother 120Hz AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a faster Snapdragon 865 processor under its hood, which makes it not only one of the best tablets money can buy, but an outstanding iPad Pro (2021) alternative too. Especially at 550 bucks with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a microSD card slot.

Microsoft is a pretty unpredictable company, oftentimes taking risks that Apple or Samsung would never even consider, but if there's something you can be certain of, it's that the Redmond-based tech giant likes to sell Galaxy devices at unrivaled prices through its official eBay Outlet Store. Well, that and the company is unlikely to try to challenge Android and iOS again anytime soon.