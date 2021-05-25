$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at a mid-range price in two different versions

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 25, 2021, 9:35 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at a mid-range price in two different versions
Microsoft is a pretty unpredictable company, oftentimes taking risks that Apple or Samsung would never even consider, but if there's something you can be certain of, it's that the Redmond-based tech giant likes to sell Galaxy devices at unrivaled prices through its official eBay Outlet Store. Well, that and the company is unlikely to try to challenge Android and iOS again anytime soon.

Circling back to the Samsung Galaxy thing, it's probably no coincidence that last year's Tab S7 is deeply discounted in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations shortly after the Tab S7 FE finally went official on the old continent.

Although it looks like the hot new upper mid-range slate will start at a significantly higher price than the Tab S6 Lite it is technically following when it eventually expands stateside, that massive 12.4-inch display and fittingly hefty 10,090mAh battery could also make it a more than decent alternative to the high-end Tab S7 for folks who prefer to get as much screen real estate as possible without breaking the bank.

But if you're only focused on your expenses ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day 2021 deal festival, it's hard to argue with the appeal of an 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 fetching as little as $529.99.

That's for an entry-level variant pairing a more than generous 128 gigs of internal storage space with a 6GB RAM count, and even better, the 256GB/8GB model is currently available at just $549.99. Obviously, we're talking about non-cellular-enabled tablets in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, which are normally sold for $649.99 and $729.99, thus saving you a cool $120 and $180 respectively at the time of this writing.

As usual, you will need to hurry to get your hands on one of the very few units Microsoft has in stock at these special prices that have last been undercut during Amazon's extended Black Friday 2020 festivities way back in November.

In addition to packing more memory and storage space than its FE-branded successor, the "standard" Galaxy Tab S7 also comes with a sharper and smoother 120Hz AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a faster Snapdragon 865 processor under its hood, which makes it not only one of the best tablets money can buy, but an outstanding iPad Pro (2021) alternative too. Especially at 550 bucks with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room (and a microSD card slot).

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 View Full specs
25%off $550 Special eBay 18%off $530 Special eBay Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Cloud vs external SSD/HDD storage: Which one to choose depending on your needs
by Martin Filipov,  0
Cloud vs external SSD/HDD storage: Which one to choose depending on your needs
This is the best Apple AirPods Pro deal we've seen in a long time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This is the best Apple AirPods Pro deal we've seen in a long time
-$95
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
What is Apple Lossless Audio?
by Mariyan Slavov,  4
What is Apple Lossless Audio?
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon
Motorola Moto G30 pre-order listing on Amazon reveals US price, release date
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Motorola Moto G30 pre-order listing on Amazon reveals US price, release date

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at a mid-range price in two different versions
Popular stories
Expires in - 14h 20minThis is the best Apple AirPods Pro deal we've seen in a long time
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 5G deal in a long time slashes $300 off Samsung's plastic flagship
Popular stories
Unlocked OnePlus 8 goes half off for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
These Samsung smartphones will be eligible for Android 12 update
Popular stories
Patent suggests no physical buttons for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless