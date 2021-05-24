The best Galaxy Note 20 5G deal in a long time slashes $300 off Samsung's plastic flagship
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
But since the Note 21 family is not expected to see daylight this year (if ever), cash-strapped S Pen fans might find Microsoft's newest eBay deal quite hard to resist.
You can choose from gray, bronze, and mint models... if you hurry, each of which comes brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged with full unlocked support for all major (and minor) US carriers.
At only seven Benjamins, however, the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse comes extremely close to some of the best budget 5G phones out there in terms of pricing while shining in both the design and specifications departments.
Could an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G go down to an even lower price come Prime Day next month? Perhaps, but right now, this is by far the best no-strings-attached deal available across the nation, as well as the best we've seen in roughly two and a half months.