Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The classic vs the cosmic

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 01, 2020, 9:00 AM
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The classic vs the cosmic
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been occupying media headlines in the past few weeks and for a good reason. Samsung was among the first to actually bring the foldable screen idea to the market and the original Fold was a bold step forward, despite all roadblocks and setbacks. It’s still too early to judge whether in a couple of years everyone will carry one of these futuristic flexible screen devices around, but there’s no denying that manufacturers are working hard to iron out the execution of the idea. The fruition of that work is the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Now, prices of flagship phones have skyrocketed in the past few years and it’s a complex matter. What’s important is that the gap between a regular ultra-premium flagship like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and a foldable phone has shrunk significantly. While the first costs around $1,300 rumors put the price of the second-generation Z Fold 2 at $1,799. It’s still a hefty $500 price difference but we feel we can now put those two phones against each other and see what’s what.


ALSO READ:
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny
Early review of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaves nothing hidden

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 2 Ultra design and display(s)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Dimensions

6.27 x 5.05 x 0.27 inches

159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 mm

Weight

9.95 oz (282 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Dimensions

6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.34 oz (208 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Dimensions

6.27 x 5.05 x 0.27 inches

159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 mm

Weight

9.95 oz (282 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Dimensions

6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.34 oz (208 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in real size or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Comparing a foldable device to a regular bar-shaped phone is really difficult but there are design elements that Samsung used in both models. From the rectangular camera bump in the upper left corner to the fancy Mystic Bronze color. Actually, if you fold the Z Fold 2 and place it next to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the backs of both phones look fairly similar. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a bit narrower, given its unfolding nature, of course. 


In terms of size and weight, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is heavier at 282 grams and huge when unfolded. In a folded state though, due to its narrower footprint, the Z Fold 2 can be actually easier to operate one-handed than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. If you don’t mind the extra weight, that is.

When it comes to the display(s) there’s a huge difference between the main screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the one on the Note 20 Ultra. The flexible AMOLED screen of the Fold 2 is, of course, the main act and the cherry on top of this folding beauty. That’s the main reason behind these devices - you get a huge screen estate and at the same time portability.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports a 7.6-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, and a 2208 x 1768 resolution. The resulting pixel density of 373 PPI is rather modest for a flagship, especially if we compare it to the gorgeous 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED screen of the Note 20 Ultra. The latter has a 3088 x 1440 resolution and 496 PPI. The butter-smooth 120Hz display refresh rate is also supported on the Note 20 Ultra.

If we take a look at the front screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 we find a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel. It sports a 2267 x 819 resolution with a punch-hole for the selfie camera in the center. All in all, the most important factor in deciding which one of these devices to get is the screen. If you need that tablet-like screen estate and experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the obvious choice. If you’re more of a traditionalist and can trade screen size for quality and durability, then the Note 20 Ultra will serve you well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 2 Ultra specs and camera comparison


Specs-wise both phones use the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset - the Snapdragon 865+, although the cores are clocked at 3100MHz on the Z Fold 2 compared to the 3000MHz speed of the chipset in the Note 20 Ultra. Both phones come equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is more than enough to handle practically everything you can throw at them. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has 256GB of internal storage but lacks a microSD card slot. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is more flexible with internal storage, offering 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. 

Both phones are equipped with 4,500 mAh batteries. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra just hangs-on in our battery tests with this capacity and this might be a problem for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, given the bigger inner display paired with the high-performance chipset. In the best-case scenario, the battery life should be comparable between those two phones.


Although the shape of the main camera module is similar between the two devices, the sensors and lenses that populate the modules are quite different. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses that famous 108MP Samsung sensor for its main camera, the Z Fold 2 opts for a 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 camera. The difference in pixel count may be staggering but as we all know, more pixels don’t always transform into better pictures.

Both phones sport telephoto snappers, but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a clear winner when talking about zoom levels with its 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 can do only 2x optical zoom, so if zooming is your thing, the Note 20 Ultra is better equipped for the task. Both phones round-up the camera deal with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

Main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs, features, and price differences:

  • 7.6" 120Hz (2208 x 1768, 373 PPI) foldable display vs 6.9" 120Hz (3088 x 1440 pixels, 496 PPI) 
  • 256GB vs 128/256/512GB base storage
  • 12/12/12MP (2x optical zoom) vs 108/12/12MP (5x optical zoom) cameras
  • $1799 vs $1299 launch price


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price and availability


The big question still hangs above our heads like the sword of Damocles. Which one should you buy? The answer is quite plain and simple, actually. If you missed the first foldable train, now's your chance to grab a device that's better and cheaper than the original Galaxy Fold. If you don't care about that foldable craze, you'll be perfectly fine with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. There's a third option, though. You can save your money and buy something entirely different! Otherwise, the deals are as follows:

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price: $1799 for 256GB
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date: September 18
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price: $1300 for 128GB
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals 

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$1145 $1370 $1299 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
How to watch Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Unpacked event livestream
Popular stories
iPhone 11 was the best selling phone in the world so far in 2020 and no other phone came even close
Popular stories
New Motorola Razr 5G leak leaves almost no question unanswered
Popular stories
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless