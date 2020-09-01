Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The classic vs the cosmic
ALSO READ:
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny
Early review of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaves nothing hidden
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 2 Ultra design and display(s)
Comparing a foldable device to a regular bar-shaped phone is really difficult but there are design elements that Samsung used in both models. From the rectangular camera bump in the upper left corner to the fancy Mystic Bronze color. Actually, if you fold the Z Fold 2 and place it next to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the backs of both phones look fairly similar. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a bit narrower, given its unfolding nature, of course.
In terms of size and weight, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is heavier at 282 grams and huge when unfolded. In a folded state though, due to its narrower footprint, the Z Fold 2 can be actually easier to operate one-handed than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. If you don’t mind the extra weight, that is.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports a 7.6-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, and a 2208 x 1768 resolution. The resulting pixel density of 373 PPI is rather modest for a flagship, especially if we compare it to the gorgeous 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED screen of the Note 20 Ultra. The latter has a 3088 x 1440 resolution and 496 PPI. The butter-smooth 120Hz display refresh rate is also supported on the Note 20 Ultra.
If we take a look at the front screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 we find a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel. It sports a 2267 x 819 resolution with a punch-hole for the selfie camera in the center. All in all, the most important factor in deciding which one of these devices to get is the screen. If you need that tablet-like screen estate and experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the obvious choice. If you’re more of a traditionalist and can trade screen size for quality and durability, then the Note 20 Ultra will serve you well.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 2 Ultra specs and camera comparison
Specs-wise both phones use the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset - the Snapdragon 865+, although the cores are clocked at 3100MHz on the Z Fold 2 compared to the 3000MHz speed of the chipset in the Note 20 Ultra. Both phones come equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is more than enough to handle practically everything you can throw at them. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has 256GB of internal storage but lacks a microSD card slot. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is more flexible with internal storage, offering 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.
Both phones are equipped with 4,500 mAh batteries. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra just hangs-on in our battery tests with this capacity and this might be a problem for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, given the bigger inner display paired with the high-performance chipset. In the best-case scenario, the battery life should be comparable between those two phones.
Although the shape of the main camera module is similar between the two devices, the sensors and lenses that populate the modules are quite different. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses that famous 108MP Samsung sensor for its main camera, the Z Fold 2 opts for a 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 camera. The difference in pixel count may be staggering but as we all know, more pixels don’t always transform into better pictures.
Both phones sport telephoto snappers, but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a clear winner when talking about zoom levels with its 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 can do only 2x optical zoom, so if zooming is your thing, the Note 20 Ultra is better equipped for the task. Both phones round-up the camera deal with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.
Main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs, features, and price differences:
- 7.6" 120Hz (2208 x 1768, 373 PPI) foldable display vs 6.9" 120Hz (3088 x 1440 pixels, 496 PPI)
- 256GB vs 128/256/512GB base storage
- 12/12/12MP (2x optical zoom) vs 108/12/12MP (5x optical zoom) cameras
- $1799 vs $1299 launch price
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price and availability
The big question still hangs above our heads like the sword of Damocles. Which one should you buy? The answer is quite plain and simple, actually. If you missed the first foldable train, now's your chance to grab a device that's better and cheaper than the original Galaxy Fold. If you don't care about that foldable craze, you'll be perfectly fine with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. There's a third option, though. You can save your money and buy something entirely different! Otherwise, the deals are as follows:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price: $1799 for 256GB
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date: September 18
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price: $1300 for 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals