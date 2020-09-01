Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The classic vs the cosmic

ALSO READ:

Both phones are equipped with 4,500 mAh batteries. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra just hangs-on in our battery tests with this capacity and this might be a problem for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, given the bigger inner display paired with the high-performance chipset. In the best-case scenario, the battery life should be comparable between those two phones.

Although the shape of the main camera module is similar between the two devices, the sensors and lenses that populate the modules are quite different. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses that famous 108MP Samsung sensor for its main camera, the Z Fold 2 opts for a 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 camera. The difference in pixel count may be staggering but as we all know, more pixels don’t always transform into better pictures.Both phones sport telephoto snappers, but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a clear winner when talking about zoom levels with its 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 can do only 2x optical zoom, so if zooming is your thing, the Note 20 Ultra is better equipped for the task. Both phones round-up the camera deal with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.