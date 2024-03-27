Up Next:
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to stick with the same charging speed as their predecessors
Later this year, probably in July, Samsung is expected to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. There have been rumors and leaks about these new foldables for a while now, and a recent leak sheds more light on their charging speeds.
According to MySmartPrice, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 have been spotted on China’s 3C certification. This certification reveals that the charging speeds for both phones will remain unchanged this year, capped at 25W.
Apparently, Samsung plans to equip these phones with support for the EP-TA800 charger model, which supports 25W wired fast charging – the same as their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. The 3C certification also confirms the model numbers for these devices: SM-F9560 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and SM-F7410 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung has bumped up the charging speed on its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra to 45W, allowing it to fully charge its 5,000mAh battery in just 69 minutes. As the certification only mentions testing with a 25W charger, it leaves the possibility open for Samsung to introduce 45W wired fast charging support to its 2024 foldables, although this is unlikely. Wireless charging speed is also expected to stay at 15W.
Apart from charging, the upcoming foldables are rumored to feature a dual-cell battery setup. There is speculation that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might come with a larger 4,000mAh battery compared to the 3,700mAh battery in the previous generation Z Flip 5.
As with all rumors and leaks, nothing is certain until it is officially confirmed. Stay tuned for more updates.
