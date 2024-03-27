Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to stick with the same charging speed as their predecessors

Later this year, probably in July, Samsung is expected to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . There have been rumors and leaks about these new foldables for a while now, and a recent leak sheds more light on their charging speeds.

According to, both the Samsungand thehave been spotted on China’s 3C certification. This certification reveals that the charging speeds for both phones will remain unchanged this year, capped at 25W.