Exynos 2400, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 run neck and neck when it comes to real-time gaming

In the U.S. and China, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset used to drive all Galaxy S24 Ultra units in all markets. In all other regions, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are equipped with Samsung's own Exynos 2400 SoC. The Exynos chipsets have received a reputation for having thermal issues and for lagging behind Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips in performance.

But with the Exynos 2400, Samsung finally created an application processor (AP) that could take on the latest Qualcomm AP, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Exynos 2400 has 10 cores and while it did trail the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 slightly in benchmark tests, the results were fairly close. And when it comes to real-life gaming tests conducted by NL Tech, the difference between both chipsets was as close as could be while running mobile games such as Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Mobile Legends.

The Exynos 2400 SoC powering a Galaxy S24+, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powering a Galaxy S24 Ultra, were both delivering stable 90fps frame rates while playing PUBG Mobile in smooth graphics settings. Both chips managed to keep a stable frame rate near 60fps while playing Genshin and the two chips managed to run Fortnite at 90fps although the frame rate dropped to around 70fps during combat. There were only two games where NL Tech saw a discrepancy between the two chipsets.

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC in most markets - Exynos 2400, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 run neck and neck when it comes to real-time gaming
While playing Call of Duty: Mobile, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset was able to deliver a frame rate of 120fps during the whole game compared to the 60fps frame rate that the Exynos 2400 AP could muster. However, in War Thunder, the Exynos 2400 topped the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with the former delivering a 100fps frame rate while the latter could only muster a 40fps frame rate.

Ray Tracing allows games to show improved lighting such as reflections, shadows, indirect lighting, and more. Since War Thunder uses Ray Tracing, we can assume from the frame rate differential that the Exynos 2400 Xclipse 940 GPU is better at handling Ray Tracing than the Adreno GPU used on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

We must stop for a second to note that this real-time gaming test was conducted, as previously noted, on an Exynos 2400 equipped Galaxy S24+ and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-equipped Galaxy S24 Ultra. The latter has a larger vapor chamber keeping the phone cooler. Despite this advantage, the Exynos 2400 AP hung in with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP during this real-time video game test.

